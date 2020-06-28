community work day

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
78°
Police chase on I-20 takes two rounds of spike strips to stop suspect; multiple charges involved
Top Stories
California orders bars to close in seven counties due to coronavirus surges
Fired employee kills one and injures four in Wal-Mart distribution center shooting
DNA evidence points to 8-year-old’s killer 38 years later
Three hikers missing in Mount Rainier National Park
Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, June 29th
Saharan dust spreading over southern U.S.
Evening Forecast – Saturday, June 27th
Morning Forecast – Friday, June 26th
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, June 26th
Saharan dust Q&A: Densest plume in decades bringing hazy, colorful skies to Gulf coast
NBA releases schedule for season restart
Senior Night: Prairie View Academy’s Alexis Barnes
Grambling set to add an additional rival? Bethune-Cookman leaves MEAC for SWAC
Caldwell’s Calloway signs with Southern University in Shreveport
Senior Night: Caldwell’s Gabe Lavigne
Local residents are giving back by volunteering at community workday for the Monroe Zoo; See what projects they are working on
Monument placed in Chennault Park to honor the heroic act Joe Delaney made 37 years ago
Sterlington seeks input from locals concerning alcohol sales during youth games at sports complex
Lincoln Parish School District discusses the state’s reopening guideline requirements for schools
UPDATE: Monroe City School Board starts process to change the name of Robert E. Lee Junior High School
Local residents are giving back by volunteering at community workday for the Monroe Zoo; See what projects they are working on
Suspect knocks out Alexandria police officer; suspect and companions in jail
Property owner finds human remains suspected to be of missing 20-year-old girl
Fired employee kills one and injures four in Wal-Mart distribution center shooting
Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,467 new cases, total of 56,236 with 3086 deaths
White House asks U.S. employers to strengthen the economy
Suspect knocks out Alexandria police officer; suspect and companions in jail
Average US gas price up 6 cents over 2 weeks to $2.22/gallon
Confirmed virus cases hit 10 million as death toll nears 500,000
