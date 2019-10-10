Community soup kitchen

Skip to content
Report reveals Monroe has a highly concentrated number of people living in poverty
Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery receives national operational award
Precautionary Boil Advisory Issued by Greater Ouachita Water System
Police warn parents after Nerds Ropes found in drug bust
Sentencing delayed for man who killed Louisiana trooper
Morning Forecast – Thursday, October 10th
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, October 10th
1 year later: Florida Panhandle still reeling from Hurricane Michael
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, October 9th
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, October 9th
Evening Forecast: Tuesday, October 8th
Warhawks are 2-0 in Sun Belt play, earn road victory versus Texas State
Delhi Charter slips past Beekman Charter
OCS’ offense explodes in win over Cedar Creek
Three-time defending 4A champ Edna Karr defeats Wossman in Thursday night battle
Saints player won’t have to pay $7,000 fine for ‘Man of God’ headband, gives money to hospital instead
National Championship LSU quarterbacks to return as guest captains vs Florida
Dentistry From The Heart – Day of Free Dentistry Event This Friday
La. National Guard Seeking Applicants for Youth Challenge Program
Strauss Little Theatre to Host ‘Noir Suspicions’ Dinner Show
SERIAL KILLER: What police are doing to identify Samuel Little’s Monroe victim
SERIAL KILLER: What police are doing to identify Samuel Little’s Monroe victim
UPDATE: Victim on life support from Oct. 1st shooting has died
Texas murder suspect arrested in Louisiana
Faulty electrical wiring could be the cause of El Dorado house fire, officials advise residents on fire safety
Trump and Biden Battle Over Impeachment
Has your newborn’s identity already been stolen?
Saints player won’t have to pay $7,000 fine for ‘Man of God’ headband, gives money to hospital instead
Louisiana mayoral candidate calls theft citation ‘dirty politics’
Abortion ban opponents conflicted in Louisiana governor race
High school freshman arrested after deputies learn of “kill list” naming students, Pres. Trump