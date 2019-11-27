Community Event

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
LA Gov Debate
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Top Stories
The South Arkansas Arts Center hosts artist reception for 2019 membership showcase
Top Stories
Vernon Parish School District conducts student training for new program at three area schools
South Arkansas University dedicates a portion of Laney Farm to new research area for Biology Department
South Arkansas University breaks ground for new Education Building and Band Hall expansion
The Miracle Foundation launches holiday campaign to reunite children with their families
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, November 27th
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, November 27th
Top Stories
Tornado Warnings for East Carroll, Madison, Franklin, & Richland Parishes
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, November 26th
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, November 26th
Evening forecast for Monday, November 25
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Tuesday night hoops: Ouachita holds off Richwood
Top Stories
Once again, this year’s Bayou Classic will determine who wins the SWAC’s Western division
Top Stories
Who will be Louisiana Tech’s starting quarterback versus UTSA on Saturday?
Grambling Lady Tigers’ offense limited in loss to Kentucky
Three Warhawks reach double figures in win over Northwestern State
LSU’s Joe Burrow to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated
Community
Santa Tracker
Home for the Holidays
El Dorado Community Christmas Tree
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
St Jude DreamHome Giveaway
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Pet of the Week
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
In The Garden: Live Christmas Trees
Top Stories
City of West Monroe to hold second annual Christmas Tree Lighting
The TSA’s “nopes” & “yeps” of carry-on luggage for Thanksgiving foods
LIGHT DISPLAY: Candy Cane Lane is officially open for holiday season
Three of the cities with high flu-activity are in Louisiana
Lifestyle
CMA Awards
Honey Hole Insider
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Community Event
The South Arkansas Arts Center hosts artist reception for 2019 membership showcase
More Community Event Headlines
South Arkansas University dedicates a portion of Laney Farm to new research area for Biology Department
South Arkansas University breaks ground for new Education Building and Band Hall expansion
Don't Miss
UAPB basketball player killed, brother injured in shooting
Louisiana Woman shot in drive-by; toddler narrowly missed
West Monroe Police Department speaks out over social media posts leaving the community in panic
Two kids struck by cars in Louisiana, rushed to hospital
South Arkansas University breaks ground for new Education Building and Band Hall expansion
Don't Miss
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, November 27th
Tuesday night hoops: Ouachita holds off Richwood
Once again, this year’s Bayou Classic will determine who wins the SWAC’s Western division
Who will be Louisiana Tech’s starting quarterback versus UTSA on Saturday?
Grambling Lady Tigers’ offense limited in loss to Kentucky
Three Warhawks reach double figures in win over Northwestern State
West Monroe Police Department speaks out over social media posts leaving the community in panic
Trending Stories
UAPB basketball player killed, brother injured in shooting
Louisiana Woman shot in drive-by; toddler narrowly missed
West Monroe Police Department speaks out over social media posts leaving the community in panic
Two kids struck by cars in Louisiana, rushed to hospital
South Arkansas University breaks ground for new Education Building and Band Hall expansion