Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
Monroe
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
LA Gov Debate
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Top Stories
Tens of thousands of U.S. residents cross the border every day for work
Top Stories
Two Monroe neighborhoods await flood improvements
Saving Paws of Caldwell will getting a new shelter soon
Mexican shoppers keep San Diego economy strong despite immigration rhetoric
BREAKING: Man arrested for almost running over a Union Parish Detective
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
East Carroll Parish now under burn ban
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Monday, September 23rd
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, September 23rd
Weekend Weather: Sunday, September 22nd, 2019
11th named storm of hurricane season develops in Atlantic
Weekend Weather: Saturday, September 21st
Sports
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
SEC Football
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
LSU ranked #6 in Collegiate Baseball recruiting ranking
Top Stories
GALLERY: LSU blows out Vanderbilt for first SEC win
Top Stories
Burrow named SEC Player of the Week for a third time in 2019
LSU offensive lineman Ed Ingram is back on the team
‘When you send for us you better be ready’ NOLA mayor accepts Dallas mayor’s wager on Saints, Cowboys game
Sept. 22 Football National Rankings
Community
St Jude DreamHome Giveaway
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Pet of the Week
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Elvis tribute artist Dean Z to perform on September 26
Top Stories
15th Annual Northeast Louisiana Celtic Festival set for Saturday, October 5th
Top Stories
Ruston asking residents, business owners with property damage from tornado to provide plan
Food vendors at the annual Arklamiss fair are benefiting local non-profits
Pilots for Patients reaches 5,000 flights
Local officials give free child seat inspections for National Seat Check Saturday
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
Tubbs by Grubbs
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
KEEP KARD FOX 14
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Columbia
Saving Paws of Caldwell will getting a new shelter soon
Don't Miss
MPD: Monroe man arrested after shooting sister in the head over the weekend
‘When you send for us you better be ready’ NOLA mayor accepts Dallas mayor’s wager on Saints, Cowboys game
Monroe man found guilty of attempted manslaughter, attempted murder in 2015 case
Weather
Body of non-student found on ULM campus Monday morning
Don't Miss
Food vendors at the annual Arklamiss fair are benefiting local non-profits
Weekend Weather: Sunday, September 22nd, 2019
WATCH: Veterans get ovation as they board honor flight at Nashville airport
11th named storm of hurricane season develops in Atlantic
Arkansas teen arrested in fatal shooting of 21-year-old man
‘Downton Abbey’ overpowers Brad Pitt, Rambo at box office
In cryptic tweet, Antonio Brown appears to retire from NFL