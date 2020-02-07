College of Business

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Good News
Top Stories
What makes a plane fall from the sky? Experts say three factors must be considered
Top Stories
UPDATE: National Transportation Safety Board investigates Jackson Parish plane crash
EDUCATION: LA Tech student research shows increase in computer service industries for Louisiana
Arkansas couple charged with manslaughter in death of 7-month-old daughter
Fire overtakes motel in Mississippi, one person injured
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Friday, February 7th
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, February 7th
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Thursday, February 6th
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, February 6th
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, February 5th
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, February 5th
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
XFL season kickoff: From 2001 flop to fresh in 2020
Top Stories
Riverfield Academy’s Jackson Shelton is headed to ULM
Techsters come up short to Western Kentucky; Bright led Louisiana Tech 25 points
ULM’s half-court attempt rims out; falls to Georgia Southern by two at Fant-Ewing
Northwood HS football player says he claimed Ole Miss commitment based on verbal offer
Community
Nominate a Remarkable Women in Your Life
18th Annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
EDUCATION: LA Tech student research shows increase in computer service industries for Louisiana
Top Stories
Krewe de Riviere and the LunaChicks gearing up for inaugural Mardi Gras parade
Tip to be Encouraged for Feb. 6th
Meet our pet of the week, Dottie Pearl!
Weekend Events for Feb. 6-9
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
College of Business
EDUCATION: LA Tech student research shows increase in computer service industries for Louisiana
Don't Miss
Fire overtakes motel in Mississippi, one person injured
Frank Losonsky, original member of The Flying Tigers, has passed away
UPDATE: National Transportation Safety Board investigates Jackson Parish plane crash
Arkansas couple charged with manslaughter in death of 7-month-old daughter
Weather
Don't Miss
What makes a plane fall from the sky? Experts say three factors must be considered
UPDATE: National Transportation Safety Board investigates Jackson Parish plane crash
EDUCATION: LA Tech student research shows increase in computer service industries for Louisiana
One person injured during officer-involved shooting in Union County
Arkansas couple charged with manslaughter in death of 7-month-old daughter
Fire overtakes motel in Mississippi, one person injured
Pineville student arrested for bringing gun to school, authorities say
Trending Stories
Fire overtakes motel in Mississippi, one person injured
Frank Losonsky, original member of The Flying Tigers, has passed away
UPDATE: National Transportation Safety Board investigates Jackson Parish plane crash
Arkansas couple charged with manslaughter in death of 7-month-old daughter
Weather