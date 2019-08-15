Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
Monroe
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Top Stories
Coca-cola to launch new ‘Coca-Cola Cinnamon’ and ‘Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry’
Top Stories
One million federal dollars returned to Louisiana residents
ICE raids raise question: What about the employers?
70,000 people sign petition to rename Fifth Avenue outside Trump Tower: ‘President Barack H. Obama Avenue’
Pure as snow? Scientists say air carrying plastics to Arctic
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, August 15th
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Tropics unusually quiet due to Saharan dust
Top Stories
Flooded Mississippi a threat as hurricane season heats up
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, August 14th
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, August 14th
Dreadful heat, humidity to invade South as misery continues
Sports
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Chemistry between Louisiana Tech quarterback J’Mar Smith and new receivers
Top Stories
Who’s going to be the next starting quarterback for the Boll Weevils?
Top Stories
High school football 2-A-Days: Crossett and Hamburg
Saints quarterback joins Louisiana governor in announcement
Monroe’s Alexis Belton wins Tennessee Big Shot tournament
High school football 2-A-Days: Haynesville and Delhi Charter
Community
St Jude DreamHome Giveaway
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Pet of the Week
Top Stories
ULM President highlights achievements at annual State of the University address
Top Stories
Glenwood Chick-fil-a drive thru under construction
Top Stories
Jarod Floyd explains the traffic pattern around Boley Elementary School
West Monroe Fire Department to conduct fire hydrant testing through September
ULM School of Education partnering with area school districts to encourage the next generation of teachers
Davis Drive drainage improvement project estimating $226,000 begins Thursday
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
Ask The Experts
Tubbs by Grubbs
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
KEEP KARD FOX 14
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Coke
Coca-cola to launch new ‘Coca-Cola Cinnamon’ and ‘Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry’
Don't Miss
One million federal dollars returned to Louisiana residents
ICE raids raise question: What about the employers?
70,000 people sign petition to rename Fifth Avenue outside Trump Tower: ‘President Barack H. Obama Avenue’
Pure as snow? Scientists say air carrying plastics to Arctic
Troopers: Man caught playing Pokemon Go on 8 phones behind the wheel
Don't Miss
One million federal dollars returned to Louisiana residents
Chemistry between Louisiana Tech quarterback J’Mar Smith and new receivers
Who’s going to be the next starting quarterback for the Boll Weevils?
High school football 2-A-Days: Crossett and Hamburg
West Monroe woman faces terrorizing charge after threatening to burn down local daycare
ULM President highlights achievements at annual State of the University address
Tofurky asks court to halt enforcement of Arkansas meat-labeling law