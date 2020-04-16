Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Closures and Postponements
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Top Stories
5-year-old killed, 3 adults hurt in Mississippi shooting
Top Stories
Monroe PD shines light on neighborhoods without power due to Easter tornado
Video
Mayor Mitchel starts “Neighborhood walk and talk” program to visit with residents to hear concerns and needs
Video
AOSS Medical Supply works quickly to keep up medical supplies to battle COVID-19
Video
Convoy of Hope and Peep Inc. partner together and donate supplies to tornado victims
Video
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Thursday, April 16th
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, April 16th
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, April 15th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, April 15th
NWS: Ouachita Parish hit by EF-3, EF-2, and EF-1 tornadoes, Bienville Parish hit by EF-1
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, April 14th
Video
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
Top Stories
Senior Night: River Oaks’ Clay Simonton
Video
Top Stories
Area fighter, and business owner Quentin Henry is proving to be a hero outside the octagon
Video
ULM’s Hawkline are back-to-back National Champions
Video
Senior Night: Vidalia’s C.J. Chatman
Video
Joe Burrow compared to former Saints QB: “He’s Bobby Hebert all over again”
Video
Community
Ask Asa: A Virtual Town Hall
Nominate a Remarkable Women in Your Life
18th Annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
37th annual Krewe of Janus Mardi Gras parade
WATCH: The 2020 Krewe de Riviere Mardi Gras parade!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
EAT LOCAL!
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
Keep Calm & Carry Out
Top Stories
Monroe PD shines light on neighborhoods without power due to Easter tornado
Video
Top Stories
Mayor Mitchel starts “Neighborhood walk and talk” program to visit with residents to hear concerns and needs
Video
Junior League of Monroe offers hygiene kits to students due to COVID-19 and storm damage
Video
Monroe Public Works workers pull 10-hr shifts to quickly clear out storm debris; Delays expected in other areas
Video
MAYOR MAYO TORNADO UPDATE: More than 2,000 Entergy customers remain without power
Video
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Coronavirus Information
State COVID-19 Dashboard
CDC Info on COVID-19
Coronavirus Closures/Postponements
School Lunch Programs
clay simonton
Senior Night: River Oaks’ Clay Simonton
Video
Don't Miss
Controversial Central Pastor Tony Spell wants your stimulus money
Video
UPDATE: West Monroe man arrested after four-hour standoff with law enforcement
Video
5-year-old killed, 3 adults hurt in Mississippi shooting
Mayor Mitchel starts “Neighborhood walk and talk” program to visit with residents to hear concerns and needs
Video
LATEST: Louisiana reporting 581 new cases, Ouachita parish reporting 429 cases and 9 deaths
Video
Don't Miss
Senior Night: River Oaks’ Clay Simonton
Video
Area fighter, and business owner Quentin Henry is proving to be a hero outside the octagon
Video
Monroe PD shines light on neighborhoods without power due to Easter tornado
Video
Mayor Mitchel starts “Neighborhood walk and talk” program to visit with residents to hear concerns and needs
Video
ULM’s Hawkline are back-to-back National Champions
Video
El Dorado Golf and Country Club remains open with strict guidelines for its members and guests
Video
Senior Night: Vidalia’s C.J. Chatman
Video
Trending Stories
Controversial Central Pastor Tony Spell wants your stimulus money
Video
UPDATE: West Monroe man arrested after four-hour standoff with law enforcement
Video
5-year-old killed, 3 adults hurt in Mississippi shooting
Mayor Mitchel starts “Neighborhood walk and talk” program to visit with residents to hear concerns and needs
Video
LATEST: Louisiana reporting 581 new cases, Ouachita parish reporting 429 cases and 9 deaths
Video