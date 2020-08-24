Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
94°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Closures and Postponements
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Top Stories
American Red Cross sending volunteers ahead of storms Laura & Marco
Top Stories
Hand sanitizer recall: A new contaminant warning as more products added to the FDA list
KFC drops ‘Finger Lickin’ Good’ slogan amid coronavirus pandemic
Monroe Public Works issues warning to residents ahead of predicted heavy rainfall
Lawmakers grill DeJoy on USPS changes
Video
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Watches issued for Laura as Marco weakens
Video
Top Stories
Mississippi governor gives update on Tropical Storms Marco and Laura
Video
Top Stories
Gov. Edwards holds briefing on Marco and Laura
Video
TROPICAL UPDATE: The latest on Marco and Laura
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, August 24th
TROPICAL UPDATE: The latest on Marco and Laura
Video
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
Top Stories
College Football Playoff pushing forward with championship plans
Top Stories
LSU lands outside of top five in Preseason AP Poll
Recapping the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500
8th Annual “Under the Lights” Wiffleball tournament
Video
Skip Holtz on leadership for Louisiana Tech’s defense, ” … the culture of what this program is all about is going to come from the Jaiden Cole(s) and Zach Hannibal(s) … “
Video
Community
Click here to see the winners of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!
EAT LOCAL!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
LOST & FOUND Pets of the ArkLaMiss
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
State Farm Good News
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2020
Top Stories
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Ahead of Marco and Laura’s impact in NELA
Video
Top Stories
The Widows Sons held a memorial ride to honor veteran who died on the job at Georgia Pacific
Video
A new community park opens in West Monroe
Video
‘His presence is in here,’ Family and friends remember Marquis Martin by turning his home into a museum to keep his memory alive
Video
Spotting human trafficking in North Louisiana; how you can help save a life
Video
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Cinemark
Cinemark theaters reopening in Monroe, West Monroe this week
Don't Miss
Second stimulus check: Where we stand as a new week begins
Video
Police shoot man in the back multiple times as his three children watch from car
Second stimulus checks: White House, lawmakers still pushing for direct payments
Video
Monroe Public Works issues warning to residents ahead of predicted heavy rainfall
Weather
Don't Miss
American Red Cross sending volunteers ahead of storms Laura & Marco
Hand sanitizer recall: A new contaminant warning as more products added to the FDA list
Monroe Public Works issues warning to residents ahead of predicted heavy rainfall
Lawmakers grill DeJoy on USPS changes
Video
College Football Playoff pushing forward with championship plans
Secretary DeVos issues distance learning regulations for higher education students
LSU lands outside of top five in Preseason AP Poll
Trending Stories
Second stimulus check: Where we stand as a new week begins
Video
Police shoot man in the back multiple times as his three children watch from car
Second stimulus checks: White House, lawmakers still pushing for direct payments
Video
Monroe Public Works issues warning to residents ahead of predicted heavy rainfall
Weather