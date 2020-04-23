christmas lights

Skip to content
Reopening plans considered as Louisiana unemployment climbs
Hello Joe! Bengals take Heisman winner Burrow 1st overall
Residents encouraged to participate in “Shine On Health Care Heroes” campaign to thank local hospital staff
April 28th Monroe City Council Meeting Mitigation Measures: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19)
Family parade drive by at St. Joseph Nursing home
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, April 24th
Morning Forecast – Thursday, April 23rd
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, April 23rd
All tornado warnings issued for ArkLaMiss allowed to expire
Over 10,000 in Northeast Louisiana without power as tonight’s thunderstorms and tornadoes continue
Evening Forecast Update – Wednesday, April 22nd
Senior Night: Monterey’s Jacob Spinks
From Neville to the NFL: Rashard Lawrence’s journey to the top
Rashard Lawrence on time at Neville, ‘…Wow, it’s been a great ride!’
Senior Night: Ouachita’s Austin Pennington
Burrow to join exclusive NFL company if LSU QB is top pick
Residents encouraged to participate in “Shine On Health Care Heroes” campaign to thank local hospital staff
Monroe medical centers experiment with Convalescent plasma therapy on COVID-19 patients; Plasma donors needed
The local floral industry feels the backlash of COVID-19 as popular events are being canceled
Universities make exceptions for fall enrollment due to COVID-19
70th Peach Festival in Ruston postponed to October 24th
Residents encouraged to participate in “Shine On Health Care Heroes” campaign to thank local hospital staff
USDA Increases Monthly SNAP Benefits by 40%
Reopening plans considered as Louisiana unemployment climbs
LATEST: Louisiana is now reporting a total number of 25,258 cases with a total of 1,473 deaths
Flyover to honor healthcare workers in Monroe, Shreveport set for Friday, April 24
Senior Night: Monterey’s Jacob Spinks
From Neville to the NFL: Rashard Lawrence’s journey to the top
Residents encouraged to participate in “Shine On Health Care Heroes” campaign to thank local hospital staff
Local doctors donate masks to Union County residents, hope to stop the spread of the coronavirus as the state begins to reopen
New company coming to Crossett will start making renovations this weekend, long-term goal is to create 100 plus jobs
Rashard Lawrence on time at Neville, ‘…Wow, it’s been a great ride!’
Senior Night: Ouachita’s Austin Pennington
