Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
LA Gov Debate
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Top Stories
CHRISTMAS IN DOMO: Vendors, Christmas Pageant, Pearl Harbor remembrance
Top Stories
Family finds list of ‘no call’ officials in Saints fan’s wallet after he passes away
Bawcomville celebrates 13th year of the Redneck Christmas Parade
West Monroe honors Louisiana heroes who lost their lives at Pearl Harbor
Woman arrested for DUI after RV gets stuck in Taco Bell drive-thru
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Weekend Weather: Saturday, December 7th
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Friday, December 6th
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, December 6th
Morning Forecast – Thursday, December 5th
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, December 5th
Evening Forecast: Wednesday, December 4th
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Family finds list of ‘no call’ officials in Saints fan’s wallet after he passes away
Top Stories
Louisiana couple travels the world while wearing LSU attire
Top Stories
Football Friday Night: Semifinal Round; On Friday four area teams advance to Superdome or Little Rock
Gov. Edwards places friendly wager of “Louisiana’s best seafood” on SEC Championship game
Mallory’s success this season helps Southern Arkansas into second consecutive bowl appearance
Walker’s career-high 20 points sends Techsters over McNeese
Community
Santa Tracker
Home for the Holidays
El Dorado Community Christmas Tree
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
St Jude DreamHome Giveaway
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Pet of the Week
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
CHRISTMAS IN DOMO: Vendors, Christmas Pageant, Pearl Harbor remembrance
Top Stories
Bawcomville celebrates 13th year of the Redneck Christmas Parade
West Monroe honors Louisiana heroes who lost their lives at Pearl Harbor
Nutty weather causes six straight years of Pecan shortage
Santa Claus Patrol is protecting Ouachita Parish community this holiday season
Lifestyle
CMA Awards
Honey Hole Insider
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
christmas in DOMO
CHRISTMAS IN DOMO: Vendors, Christmas Pageant, Pearl Harbor remembrance
Don't Miss
Louisiana man arrested for sexually abusing animals and children, among other crimes
Longtime Louisiana Lottery player wins more than $1 million in jackpot
Family finds list of ‘no call’ officials in Saints fan’s wallet after he passes away
ROAD CLOSURE: Intersections of Thomas Road and Smith Street along Highway 34 closed
Former Grambling star Shakyla Hill signs deal to play professional basketball in Serbia
Don't Miss
CHRISTMAS IN DOMO: Vendors, Christmas Pageant, Pearl Harbor remembrance
Family finds list of ‘no call’ officials in Saints fan’s wallet after he passes away
Bawcomville celebrates 13th year of the Redneck Christmas Parade
West Monroe honors Louisiana heroes who lost their lives at Pearl Harbor
Weekend Weather: Saturday, December 7th
Woman arrested for DUI after RV gets stuck in Taco Bell drive-thru
Louisiana man arrested for sexually abusing animals and children, among other crimes
Trending Stories
Louisiana man arrested for sexually abusing animals and children, among other crimes
Longtime Louisiana Lottery player wins more than $1 million in jackpot
Family finds list of ‘no call’ officials in Saints fan’s wallet after he passes away
ROAD CLOSURE: Intersections of Thomas Road and Smith Street along Highway 34 closed
Former Grambling star Shakyla Hill signs deal to play professional basketball in Serbia