chris turner

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Closures and Postponements
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Top Stories
Funeral home uses drive-thru & live stream as families say goodbye to loved ones
Video
Top Stories
Banner Ford provides lunch for St. Francis workers
Video
Audiologist uses 3D printer to make mask straps for health care workers
Video
ULM Men’s Golf Adds Transfer Dhaubhadel to Roster
Former Shreveport Police Officer Pleads Guilty to Anabolic Steroids Conspiracy
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Friday, April 17th
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, April 17th
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Thursday, April 16th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, April 16th
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, April 15th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, April 15th
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
Top Stories
Buffalo Bills legend Kyle Williams on being Defensive Coordinator at Ruston: ‘ … No matter what level you’re at, the fundamentals don’t change. There needs to be a passion for the game …’
Video
Top Stories
With a little help, Ruston football cooks for their football players
Video
Senior Night: Neville’s Ely McPherson
Video
ULM Men’s Golf Adds Transfer Dhaubhadel to Roster
The Draft is On! Week of coverage planned leading up to NFL’s big night
Video
Community
18th Annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
EAT LOCAL!
Keep Calm & Carry Out
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
Top Stories
Banner Ford provides lunch for St. Francis workers
Video
Top Stories
Audiologist uses 3D printer to make mask straps for health care workers
Video
BEHIND THE SCENES: Learn about the ULM Warhawk mascot and other native birds at the zoo
Video
Monroe PD shines light on neighborhoods without power due to Easter tornado
Video
Mayor Mitchel starts “Neighborhood walk and talk” program to visit with residents to hear concerns and needs
Video
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Coronavirus Information
State COVID-19 Dashboard
CDC Info on COVID-19
Coronavirus Closures/Postponements
School Lunch Programs
chris turner
With a little help, Ruston football cooks for their football players
Video
Don't Miss
Sisters die 102 years apart, each from global pandemics
House of Raeford Farms Confirms Associates Have Tested Positive for COVID-19
Reopenings in one Louisiana parish; business groups weigh in
Monroe Police searching for murder suspect who is considered armed and dangerous
Funeral home uses drive-thru & live stream as families say goodbye to loved ones
Video
Don't Miss
Buffalo Bills legend Kyle Williams on being Defensive Coordinator at Ruston: ‘ … No matter what level you’re at, the fundamentals don’t change. There needs to be a passion for the game …’
Video
With a little help, Ruston football cooks for their football players
Video
Funeral home uses drive-thru & live stream as families say goodbye to loved ones
Video
Banner Ford provides lunch for St. Francis workers
Video
Senior Night: Neville’s Ely McPherson
Video
City of Crossett remembers Mayor Scott McCormick for his 42 years of service to the community
Video
Audiologist uses 3D printer to make mask straps for health care workers
Video
Trending Stories
Sisters die 102 years apart, each from global pandemics
House of Raeford Farms Confirms Associates Have Tested Positive for COVID-19
Reopenings in one Louisiana parish; business groups weigh in
Monroe Police searching for murder suspect who is considered armed and dangerous
Funeral home uses drive-thru & live stream as families say goodbye to loved ones
Video