Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Good News
Top Stories
Arizona: Mother who admitted to smothering her three children pleads not guilty
Top Stories
North Carolina: Man accused of setting woman on fire
North Carolina: Painter shot after being sent to wrong apartment
Texas: Suspect arrested in connection with double homicide
Alaska: Four missing children found alive after spending night in blizzard
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, February 4th
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, February 4th
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Monday, February 3rd
Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, February 3rd
Weekend Forecast – Sunday, February 2nd
Weekend Forecast – Saturday, February 1st
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Tuesday Roundball Roundup: District foes meet up, Neville edges Carroll, plus more!
Top Stories
In Memoriam: Bob Griffin
NFL Hall of Famer, Delhi native Johnny Robinson to attend Chiefs Super Bowl parade
LSU commit talks flip ahead of National Signing Day
First Louisiana elementary cheer team to compete in UCA Nationals
Community
Nominate a Remarkable Women in Your Life
18th Annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
First Louisiana elementary cheer team to compete in UCA Nationals
Top Stories
Two Warriors Meadery set to celebrate grand opening on Feb. 8
Happy Healthy Hearts with Alyssa Garner
Farm to Table: Garlic
In The Garden: Roses
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Children Found
Alaska: Four missing children found alive after spending night in blizzard
Don't Miss
Columbia County car fire being investigated as a double homicide
Weather
LA Tech student arrested, accused of setting fire on campus
Police: Woman stole ambulance in Texas, caught in Louisiana
North Carolina: Man accused of setting woman on fire
Don't Miss
Tuesday Roundball Roundup: District foes meet up, Neville edges Carroll, plus more!
In Memoriam: Bob Griffin
NFL Hall of Famer, Delhi native Johnny Robinson to attend Chiefs Super Bowl parade
Columbia County car fire being investigated as a double homicide
First Louisiana elementary cheer team to compete in UCA Nationals
FOCUS ON EDUCATION: OPSD reveals plans to further brighten schools
Police: Louisiana man left elderly woman in bed covered in animal feces
Trending Stories
Columbia County car fire being investigated as a double homicide
Weather
LA Tech student arrested, accused of setting fire on campus
Police: Woman stole ambulance in Texas, caught in Louisiana
North Carolina: Man accused of setting woman on fire