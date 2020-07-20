Skip to content
Charles Johnson
Monroe Police Chief Exam not suspended, will happen Thursday
Don't Miss
Second stimulus check: GOP leaders meet to discuss aid package
Metal eating bacteria accidentally discovered by scientists
Property owner finds human remains suspected to be of missing 20-year-old girl
Monroe Police Chief Exam not suspended, will happen Thursday
Human skull found in Mississippi Sound identified
Don't Miss
Neville alum, ULM defensive back Corey Straughter added to Thorpe Award Watch List
Video
Monroe Police Chief Exam not suspended, will happen Thursday
Some South Arkansas law enforcement agencies don’t plan to fully enforce face mask mandate, Governor isn’t forcing them to either
Video
SWAC Commissioner Charles McClelland on postponing Fall sports, ‘ … Given where we are, given the plan we are with our timeline we just didn’t see pass forward … ‘
Video
New Monroe business talks about opening during COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Local mother turns mask requirement from ‘responsibility’ to ‘fun activity’ before the new school year
Video
Forgotten farmers ask Congress for relief in next COVID-19 loan package
Video
Trending Stories
Second stimulus check: GOP leaders meet to discuss aid package
Metal eating bacteria accidentally discovered by scientists
Property owner finds human remains suspected to be of missing 20-year-old girl
Monroe Police Chief Exam not suspended, will happen Thursday
Human skull found in Mississippi Sound identified