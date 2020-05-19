Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Closures and Postponements
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Top Stories
Covid-19 bids positive impact on housing industry with record low interest rates
Top Stories
Hydroponics brings new business, farming methods to Rayville
Senator Bill Cassidy introduces $500 billion SMART Act for COVID-19 fight
Local doctor going viral for making song about Coronavirus
Video
Kevin Mayer, Disney’s head of streaming, gets named CEO of TikTok
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, May 19th
Video
Top Stories
Super cyclone Amphan just became the strongest storm ever recorded; it’s heading straight for India and Bangladesh
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, May 19th
Tropical Storm Arthur expected to brush North Carolina, cause possible ‘life-threatening surf’
Video
Morning Forecast – Monday, May 18th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, May 18th
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
Top Stories
Senior Night: West Monroe’s Brooke Hampton
Video
Top Stories
Senior Night: Quitman’s Makayla Stewart
Video
Former Arkansas Razorback, De’Anthony Curtis, burned from portable fire pit and cooler
Video
NFL teams can reopen facilities next week if protocols met, local regulations allow
Video
DeAndre Baker and Quinton Dunbar turn themselves in after partygoers robbed
Video
Community
18th Annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
EAT LOCAL!
Keep Calm & Carry Out
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
Honoring the Graduates
Top Stories
Local doctor going viral for making song about Coronavirus
Video
Top Stories
OPSB sets extra safety precautions as teachers go back to school
Video
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Jonesboro Walmart scheduled to begin Friday, May 22
PHASE 1 REOPENING: Local church hosts first Sunday service inside building
HBCU’s like GSU show their walk in virtual graduation ceremony
Video
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Coronavirus Information
State COVID-19 Dashboard
CDC Info on COVID-19
Coronavirus Closures/Postponements
School Lunch Programs
cassidy
Senator Bill Cassidy introduces $500 billion SMART Act for COVID-19 fight
Don't Miss
A Louisiana virologist that is hospitalized with coronavirus says he believes he caught it through his eyes
Hydroponics brings new business, farming methods to Rayville
Senator Bill Cassidy introduces $500 billion SMART Act for COVID-19 fight
Weather
Coronavirus in Louisiana: Gov. Edwards gives COVID-19 update for May 18
Video
Don't Miss
Covid-19 bids positive impact on housing industry with record low interest rates
Mainline Health Systems, Inc. offering free Covid-19 testing for the uninsured and those not experiencing symptoms
Video
Hydroponics brings new business, farming methods to Rayville
Senator Bill Cassidy introduces $500 billion SMART Act for COVID-19 fight
Senior Night: West Monroe’s Brooke Hampton
Video
Senior Night: Quitman’s Makayla Stewart
Video
Shoppers flock to local stores for first Monday of Phase 1, Some still cope with the impact of Covid-19
Video
Trending Stories
A Louisiana virologist that is hospitalized with coronavirus says he believes he caught it through his eyes
Hydroponics brings new business, farming methods to Rayville
Senator Bill Cassidy introduces $500 billion SMART Act for COVID-19 fight
Weather
Coronavirus in Louisiana: Gov. Edwards gives COVID-19 update for May 18
Video