News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Good News
Emmy-award-winning cartoonist visits kids at local library
COMMUNITY ACTIVITY: Get your passport filled for Monroe’s Museum Month
Demolition of partially collapsed New Orleans hotel delayed
Saints recall tension, tears in Vikings’ last playoff visit
Mercedes recalls 750,000 cars because sunroof can fly off
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Weekend Forecast: Saturday, January 4th
Much of South under flood threat as rain drenches region
Morning Forecast – Friday, January 3rd
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, January 3rd
Morning Forecast – Thursday, January 2nd
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, January 2nd
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
President Trump headed to NOLA for the LSU / Clemson Championship Game
Friday Roundball Roundup: Ouachita survives Southwood, Wossman blows out Zachary, Stockton Classic at River Oaks
Mississippi State tight end, Richwood alum Geor’Quarius Spivey speaks on Joe Moorehead’s dismissal
Tennessee Titans jerseys expected to sell out by Saturday
Patriots face familiar faces in wild-card round vs. Titans
Wossman alum, LSU safety, Cam Lewis, ‘Practicing hard’ ahead of Clemson in the National Championship
Community
Santa Tracker
Home for the Holidays
El Dorado Community Christmas Tree
El Dorado Ice Skating Rink
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
St Jude DreamHome Giveaway
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Emmy-award-winning cartoonist visits kids at local library
COMMUNITY ACTIVITY: Get your passport filled for Monroe’s Museum Month
FIND OUT WHY: State and local officials say don’t abbreviate “2020” on legal documents
El Dorado ice skating rink to close after Sunday, officials hope to bring it back next year
January is Monroe Museum Month–find out how to win the grand prize for participating
Lifestyle
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
cartoonist
Emmy-award-winning cartoonist visits kids at local library
