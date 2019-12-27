car windows busted out

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Good News
Top Stories
Arkansas fire chief gives kidney to teenager
Top Stories
Mrs. Clause delivers Christmas baby at hospital
CRIME ALERT: Vandals target Farmerville woman
Three lottery jackpots offer chances to start New Year as big winner
BBB warns of scammers pretending to be from Federal Trade Commission, sending threats
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Evening Forecast: Friday, December 27th
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Friday, December 27th
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, December 27th
Evening Forecast: Thursday, December 26th
Morning Forecast – Thursday, December 26th
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, December 26th
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
LSU and Oklahoma head coaches hold last news conference before game
Top Stories
Path to the Playoff: Live from the semifinals
Top Stories
Antonio Brown reportedly in New Orleans visiting the Saints
Bulldogs blank Miami, 14-0; first ‘Group of Five’ team to shut out ‘Power Five’ team in bowl history
Big Game Bound Week 17: Former Lions QB talks mental health & the NFL
Louisiana Tech Pre-Independence Bowl Special: One on one interview with Skip Holtz on the game and Christmas plans, plus more!
Community
Santa Tracker
Home for the Holidays
El Dorado Community Christmas Tree
El Dorado Ice Skating Rink
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
St Jude DreamHome Giveaway
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
CRIME ALERT: Vandals target Farmerville woman
Top Stories
Top New Years Resolution: 75% of Americans say fitness is the goal, 4th Annual Wellness Resolution Run
Weekend Events 28-29!
FIREWORKS SAFETY: Tips to start the New Year off with a bang
4th annual Wellness Resolution Run this weekend
Lifestyle
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
car windows busted out
CRIME ALERT: Vandals target Farmerville woman
Don't Miss
CRIME ALERT: Vandals target Farmerville woman
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Trooper run as semi truck speeds through fog & crashes
WMPD: Farmerville woman arrested for bank fraud after “overseas boyfriend” has her deposit fake checks
Arkansas Man shot in leg during robbery attempt
OPSO: Investigators searching for a missing juvenile
Don't Miss
Arkansas: 10 new laws take effect Jan. 1, 2020
Bulldogs blank Miami, 14-0; first ‘Group of Five’ team to shut out ‘Power Five’ team in bowl history
Morning Forecast – Friday, December 27th
Woman stabbed repeatedly and left in locked Houma hotel room on Christmas Eve, police say
FIREWORKS SAFETY: Tips to start the New Year off with a bang
Authorities: Burned child left untreated for 30 hours; parents arrested
Multiple reports of vehicle windows being shot into, police believe juveniles are to blame
Trending Stories
CRIME ALERT: Vandals target Farmerville woman
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Trooper run as semi truck speeds through fog & crashes
WMPD: Farmerville woman arrested for bank fraud after “overseas boyfriend” has her deposit fake checks
Arkansas Man shot in leg during robbery attempt
OPSO: Investigators searching for a missing juvenile