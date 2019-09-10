cancer treatments

Skip to content
Sterlington proposes ordinance to halt water system plans
Tyler police say no injuries in incident at Walmart
Federal research ship to begin studies in the Gulf in 2023
Franklin Parish cornfield yield, acreage impacted by 2019 storm season
UPDATE: WMHS trespassers charged with trespassing, carrying a firearm, and more
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, September 12th
Tracking the Tropics: NHC monitoring 3 tropical waves in Atlantic
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, September 11th
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, September 11th
Evening Forecast: Tuesday, September 10th
UPDATE: GoFundMe set up for couple who lost their roof to Monday night’s storms
Colossal high school football pairings this weekend analyzed in Week two of “The Kickoff”
Is Louisiana Tech’s defense ready for Bowling Green on Saturday?
Neville hopes to put an end to University High’s 27-game winning streak on Friday
Techsters-Lady Tigers soccer ends in a 1-1 draw
LSU’s Burrow named Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week
NFL officials admit to incorrect call against Saints before halftime
REMEMBERING 9/11: Locals honored the memory of those who lost their lives and thanked all first responders
Terry M. Duke Endowed Scholarship for RMI established with $25,000 donation to ULM Foundation
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Two men stealing catalytic converters from 4 Ruston companies
Former KTVE Farm Director Chris Kimbell dies
CARTI announces plan to build comprehensive cancer center in El Dorado
Dept. of Education revokes Assembly Kidz Care’s childcare license
Louisiana elementary teacher and principal placed on admin. leave after 4-year-old child wanders from campus
West Monroe man faces felony theft after making $850,000 in fraudulent eBay sales
OPSO: Inmate escapes work release to ‘meet a female’, gets caught sneaking back in
School bus driver killed, children injured in Mississippi crash
What to know about Lakeland Cotton & Grain receivership
Tyler police say no injuries in incident at Walmart