Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Closures and Postponements
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Top Stories
U.S. unemployment down in May
Video
Top Stories
ARREST WARRANT UPDATE: Grayson Chief of Police arrested for obstruction and malfeasance
Video
Lawmakers and defense officials push back on Trump’s use of U.S. Military in Washington
Video
Democrats want to eliminate qualified immunity doctrine
Video
Walmart pledges $100 million to advance racial equity
Video
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Severe threat, Cristobal highlight active weather weekend
Video
Top Stories
Gov. Edwards announces request for federal emergency disaster declaration ahead of Cristobal
Video
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Cristobal strengthens to tropical storm, watches in effect for parts of Gulf Coast
Video
Edwards declares emergency in Louisiana because of Cristobal
Morning Forecast – Friday, June 5th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, June 5th
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
Top Stories
Senior Night: Oak Grove’s Presley Johnson
Video
Top Stories
Hundreds head to Frenchmen’s Bend for 11th annual Cancer Foundation League Golf Tournament
Video
After 28 years, Robert Sanders retires as Vidalia’s basketball coach
Video
Workouts have resumed for Arkansas high schools – but with several requirements
Video
Saints’ Brees takes first step toward mending relationships
Community
18th Annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
EAT LOCAL!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
Honoring the Graduates
State Farm Good News
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2020
Top Stories
Cooking with Olivia: Cucumber Salad
Video
Top Stories
LA Tech and Grambling State join forces to host peaceful protest through Ruston
Video
Bayou Bowl set to reopen on Friday as Louisiana heads into Phase 2
Video
Meet the Bank On Their Future Scholarship winner; Kraftman Federal Credit Union presents scholarship
Video
Atmos Energy Donates to West Monroe Fire Department
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
cancer foundation league
Hundreds head to Frenchmen’s Bend for 11th annual Cancer Foundation League Golf Tournament
Video
Don't Miss
ARREST WARRANT UPDATE: Grayson Chief of Police arrested for obstruction and malfeasance
Video
UPDATE: Baby bear spotted in North Monroe; Caught on camera
Video
ULM instructor under investigation for inappropriate comments
A Louisiana virologist that is hospitalized with coronavirus says he believes he caught it through his eyes
Weather
Don't Miss
Hundreds head to Frenchmen’s Bend for 11th annual Cancer Foundation League Golf Tournament
Video
El Dorado Education Foundation and Murphy USA announce the winners of the teacher excellence awards program
Video
ARREST WARRANT UPDATE: Grayson Chief of Police arrested for obstruction and malfeasance
Video
Boys and Girls Club sites in Union County reopening Monday
Video
Lawmakers and defense officials push back on Trump’s use of U.S. Military in Washington
Video
Democrats want to eliminate qualified immunity doctrine
Video
Walmart pledges $100 million to advance racial equity
Video
Trending Stories
ARREST WARRANT UPDATE: Grayson Chief of Police arrested for obstruction and malfeasance
Video
UPDATE: Baby bear spotted in North Monroe; Caught on camera
Video
ULM instructor under investigation for inappropriate comments
A Louisiana virologist that is hospitalized with coronavirus says he believes he caught it through his eyes
Weather