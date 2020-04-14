Skip to content
Coronavirus Information
State COVID-19 Dashboard
CDC Info on COVID-19
Coronavirus Closures/Postponements
School Lunch Programs
Bon Aire Drive Shooting
Monroe man arrested for attempted murder, drug charges
‘He kept saying ‘I’m fine’ – Mother hasn’t spoken to son since walking him to ambulance two weeks ago
LATEST: Louisiana now reporting 502 new cases and 129 new deaths, bringing state’s total to 21,518 cases and 1,013 deaths
Video
Rep. Abraham visits Monroe Regional Airport after storm damage
Locals speak out about storm damage in Monroe; “Nobody could have prepared for this”
Video
GALLERY: Storm damage for April 12, 2020
Video
Video
Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor, ADH Secretary to give update on state’s response at 1:30 p.m.
145 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 3,087 total cases with 111 deaths
Video
Video
Video