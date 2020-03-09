Body Switch

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Good News
Top Stories
Woman kills her husband and two children in murder-suicide
Top Stories
Authorities mix up the bodies of two teen girls killed in a car crash
Caregiver imprisoned disabled woman for over 10 years
One dead and at least 17 injured in shoot out at motorcycle club party
14-year-old disabled girl suffers sexual abuse and rape on a school bus
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, March 9th
Top Stories
Weekend Forecast – Sunday, March 8th
Video
Top Stories
Weekend Forecast – Saturday, March 7th
Video
Morning Forecast – Friday, March 6th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, March 6th
Evening Forecast – Thursday, March 5th
Video
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Grambling drops Sunday’s series finale with Texas Southern
Video
Top Stories
Warhawks held to season low one run in loss to McNeese on Sunday; previously won weekend series
Louisiana Tech is walked-off by Wichita State; swept by the Shockers
Tigers Finish Weekend Sweep of UMass Lowell, 6-4
Video
Delhi falls to North Central in the Class 1A Championship
Video
Community
Nominate a Remarkable Women in Your Life
18th Annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
37th annual Krewe of Janus Mardi Gras parade
WATCH: The 2020 Krewe de Riviere Mardi Gras parade!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
Top Stories
Chase District is set to receive signal upgrades that include flashing yellow arrow
Top Stories
Simmons holds 31st annual Big Buck Contest; Hunters share about their season
The sights and sounds of Woofstock 2020
Video
Winnsboro locals prepare for 2020 Cleanest City Contest
Video
Family asks for help to find stolen horse who gives support to daughter with Autism
Video
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Body Switch
Authorities mix up the bodies of two teen girls killed in a car crash
Don't Miss
Weather
Monroe businesswoman proves anything is possible with the right mindset
Video
Candidates for Monroe Mayor sound off against incumbent Jamie Mayo, tackle challenges facing city
Video
Caregiver imprisoned disabled woman for over 10 years
UPDATE: Missing Monroe teenager found
Don't Miss
Man dies in single vehicle crash
Grambling drops Sunday’s series finale with Texas Southern
Video
Warhawks held to season low one run in loss to McNeese on Sunday; previously won weekend series
Louisiana Tech is walked-off by Wichita State; swept by the Shockers
Rawz Cafe catches fire, will be closed for repairs
Video
Weekend Forecast – Sunday, March 8th
Video
The Latest: Sanders assessing big events in wake of outbreak
Trending Stories
Weather
Monroe businesswoman proves anything is possible with the right mindset
Video
Candidates for Monroe Mayor sound off against incumbent Jamie Mayo, tackle challenges facing city
Video
Caregiver imprisoned disabled woman for over 10 years
UPDATE: Missing Monroe teenager found