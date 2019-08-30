Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
Monroe
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Top Stories
Boating Safety Tips for Labor Day weekend
Top Stories
Valerie Harper, actress on ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’ dies days after 80th birthday
Ouachita Live’s outdoor concert returns to West Monroe
Lifeshare Blood Center ask locals to donate to help with Dorian
Remains of hometown hero returned to Winnfield
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Power crews from Louisiana head to Florida to assist with Hurricane Dorian recovery efforts
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Friday, August 30th
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, August 30th
Florida preps for ‘absolute monster’ of a storm
What Labor Day vacationers need to know as Dorian heads to Florida
Tracking the Tropics: Dorian may threaten Florida as Category 4 hurricane this weekend
Sports
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
SEC Football
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Ole Miss will be latest SEC school to sell beer at games
Top Stories
LSU’s Barbaree Named to Haskins Award Preseason List
Top Stories
Expanded ‘Big Game Bound’ launches Sept. 5
LSU announces ‘Safe Driver’ program for home football games
LSU Athletics releases list of beer, wine to be sold in Tiger Stadium; feedback wanted
Coaches describe Eddie Robinson’s impact in their careers and lives
Community
St Jude DreamHome Giveaway
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Pet of the Week
Top Stories
Lifeshare Blood Center ask locals to donate to help with Dorian
Top Stories
Remains of hometown hero returned to Winnfield
Top Stories
Weekend Events with the CVB – August 30th
Sterlington commemorates Sergeant Elahi by naming section of Highway after him
Gov. Edwards announces new school safety initiative at Neville High School
Ouachita Live Concert This Friday
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
Ask The Experts
Tubbs by Grubbs
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
KEEP KARD FOX 14
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
boating safety
Boating Safety Tips for Labor Day weekend
Don't Miss
Vidalia Upper and Lower Elementary schools placed on lockdown for three hours this morning, the situation has since been resolved
POLICE: Monroe man arrested, accused of Attempted Second Degree Murder
Remains of hometown hero returned to Winnfield
West Monroe man accused of shooting at two close relatives arrested for Attempted Second Degree Murder
POLICE: 23-year-old Monroe woman holds two men hostage by gunpoint
Don't Miss
Louisiana Department of Health releases new report highlighting economic impact of Medicaid expansion
Arkansas police probe 911 dispatcher after caller drowns
Columbine survivor speaks to students in Arkansas
Vietnam veteran hits $230,000 Arkansas lottery jackpot
Seven locations tested positive for West Nile virus in Ouachita Parish
Ole Miss will be latest SEC school to sell beer at games
Vidalia Upper and Lower Elementary schools placed on lockdown for three hours this morning, the situation has since been resolved