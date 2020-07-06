Skip to content
BLM
Local Black businesses see increase in support following Black Lives Matter Movement
One dead, one in custody in Saturday afternoon shooting outside Dillard’s
Police force protesters to clear the streets after opposing group tries to intimidate them with weapons
WATCH: Massive alligator spotted in Louisiana
High school basketball coaching legend Randy Carlisle leaves Summerfield for Anacoco
U.S. Department of Transportation announces launch of $3 million safety campaign to combat hot car deaths
LSU vs LA Tech: Men’s basketball match-up at CenturyLink Center
WMPD asking public to help identify armed robbery suspect
Federal government to start surge testing program after 32 states show rise in COVID-19 cases
Franklin Parish man arrested in cattle sale fraud case
One dead, one in custody in Saturday afternoon shooting outside Dillard’s
Police force protesters to clear the streets after opposing group tries to intimidate them with weapons
WATCH: Massive alligator spotted in Louisiana
