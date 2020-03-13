Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Top Stories
U.S. launches strikes on group that attacked coalition base in Iraq
Top Stories
Federal judge orders Chelsea Manning to be released from prison
Pentagon reconsiders its $10 billion contract given to Microsoft over Amazon
Minors can now change birth certificates in the state of New York
Yale doctor accused of sexual harassment by six women; Yale excuses behavior and promotes him
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, March 13th
Top Stories
How does weather affect the spread of coronavirus COVID-19?
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Thursday, March 12th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, March 12th
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, March 11th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, March 11th
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
Top Stories
Roundball Roundup: Lincoln Prep dances to first title game appearance since 2003; Tensas’ run ends in semifinals
Video
Top Stories
NCAA cancels basketball tournaments, other spring championships due to coronavirus
Report: Upcoming MLB season will be suspended indefinitely
How will the coronavirus affect the Olympics?
Video
SEC cancels remainder of men’s conference basketball tournament
Video
Community
Nominate a Remarkable Women in Your Life
18th Annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
37th annual Krewe of Janus Mardi Gras parade
WATCH: The 2020 Krewe de Riviere Mardi Gras parade!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
Top Stories
Area universities release statements regarding coronavirus preparedness
Video
Top Stories
Centurylink users in Mangham temporarily without phone service
Honey Hole Insider: 3/13/2020
Video
CORONAVIRUS: Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a public health emergency for Louisiana
Video
Glenwood Regional Medical Center revises visitor policy, says no cases of coronavirus in the parish
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Birth Certificates
Minors can now change birth certificates in the state of New York
Don't Miss
Area universities release statements regarding coronavirus preparedness
Video
New details released on Caddo Parish coronavirus case
West Monroe woman arrested, accused of arson and insurance fraud
Body found near Parkers Chapel School in Union County
Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo releases statement on COVID-19
Don't Miss
Roundball Roundup: Lincoln Prep dances to first title game appearance since 2003; Tensas’ run ends in semifinals
Video
Counselor explains how to talk with your child about the Coronavirus pandemic
Video
Who’s the most vulnerable to COVID-19?
Video
Area universities release statements regarding coronavirus preparedness
Video
Finishing touches to the St. Jude Dream Home
Video
Monroe man behind bars after a high-speed police chase on Wednesday evening
Video
GSU cancels all football-related activities until further notice
Trending Stories
Area universities release statements regarding coronavirus preparedness
Video
New details released on Caddo Parish coronavirus case
West Monroe woman arrested, accused of arson and insurance fraud
Body found near Parkers Chapel School in Union County
Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo releases statement on COVID-19