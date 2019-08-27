Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
Monroe
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Top Stories
Monroe Chamber names winner in Top 20 Under 40
Top Stories
FCC aiming to improve broadband mapping to better serve rural areas
VIDEO: Restaurant employees caught on camera washing supplies in lake
Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Department investigating recent vehicle burglaries in Choudrant
‘I Voted’ stickers unveiled, returning for Louisiana fall elections
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Tropics Update: Dorian struggling in dry air but still expected to strengthen this week
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, August 27th
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, August 27th
Morning Forecast – Monday, August 26th
Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, August 26th
Weekend Weather: Sunday, August 25th
Sports
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
SEC Football
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Eddie G. Robinson Classic Media Day
Top Stories
LSU Offense still keeps running mentality, Defense focusing on turnovers
Top Stories
Coach O not backing down on talk of new LSU Offense
High school football 2-A-Days: Ruston and Beekman Charter
The connections between Grambling and ULM go beyond the football field
Limited edition LSU triple national championship bobblehead unveiled
Community
St Jude DreamHome Giveaway
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Pet of the Week
Top Stories
Monroe Chamber names winner in Top 20 Under 40
Top Stories
FCC aiming to improve broadband mapping to better serve rural areas
Top Stories
‘The Other Digital Divide’ Class on Social Media Safety Tonight
Civil Service Job Fair Being Held This Week
SCAM ALERT: Claiborne Electric warns customers about being a victim of a scam
Local Christian organization uses faith to enhance the lives of Swanson juveniles
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
Ask The Experts
Tubbs by Grubbs
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
KEEP KARD FOX 14
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Birds
Bluebird touches heart of Arkansas man
Don't Miss
Monroe Chamber names winner in Top 20 Under 40
Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Department investigating recent vehicle burglaries in Choudrant
OPSO issues warning about Social Security Number Scam
Louisiana Probation and Parole Officer arrested for malfeasance in office related to sexual misconduct
West Monroe man arrested, charged with 50 counts of Child Pornography
Don't Miss
Monroe Chamber names winner in Top 20 Under 40
FCC aiming to improve broadband mapping to better serve rural areas
Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Department investigating recent vehicle burglaries in Choudrant
‘I Voted’ stickers unveiled, returning for Louisiana fall elections
Popeyes sells out of chicken sandwiches, stops production
OPSO issues warning about Social Security Number Scam
West Monroe man charged with 15 counts of Child Porn