Biker Gang

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
LA Gov Debate
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Top Stories
GoFundMe set up for family of Sierra-Li Nicole Wade for funeral expense
Top Stories
Man gets 39 years for the death of his 13-month-old son
9 plead guilty in theft ring related to New Orleans gang
UPDATE: Police release name, picture of suspect in shooting death of Sierra-Li Nicole Wade
Cooking with Slim Chickens!
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Wrapping up the 2019 hurricane season
Top Stories
Officials begin assessing overnight tornado damage in Mississippi
Top Stories
Powerful storms rip through the Arklamiss
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, November 27th
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, November 27th
Tornado Warnings for East Carroll, Madison, Franklin, & Richland Parishes
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
RIVALRY WEEK: What teams have the best chance of making the College Football Playoff?
Top Stories
Tuesday night hoops: Ouachita holds off Richwood
Top Stories
Once again, this year’s Bayou Classic will determine who wins the SWAC’s Western division
Who will be Louisiana Tech’s starting quarterback versus UTSA on Saturday?
Grambling Lady Tigers’ offense limited in loss to Kentucky
Three Warhawks reach double figures in win over Northwestern State
Community
Santa Tracker
Home for the Holidays
El Dorado Community Christmas Tree
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
St Jude DreamHome Giveaway
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Pet of the Week
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Cooking with Slim Chickens!
Top Stories
In The Garden: Live Christmas Trees
City of West Monroe to hold second annual Christmas Tree Lighting
The TSA’s “nopes” & “yeps” of carry-on luggage for Thanksgiving foods
LIGHT DISPLAY: Candy Cane Lane is officially open for holiday season
Lifestyle
CMA Awards
Honey Hole Insider
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Biker Gang
9 plead guilty in theft ring related to New Orleans gang
Don't Miss
UPDATE: Police release name, picture of suspect in shooting death of Sierra-Li Nicole Wade
Louisiana Woman shot in drive-by; toddler narrowly missed
Two kids struck by cars in Louisiana, rushed to hospital
West Monroe Police Department speaks out over social media posts leaving the community in panic
Weather
Don't Miss
Black Friday Arrives Early
Powerful storms rip through the Arklamiss
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, November 27th
Tuesday night hoops: Ouachita holds off Richwood
Once again, this year’s Bayou Classic will determine who wins the SWAC’s Western division
Who will be Louisiana Tech’s starting quarterback versus UTSA on Saturday?
Grambling Lady Tigers’ offense limited in loss to Kentucky
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Police release name, picture of suspect in shooting death of Sierra-Li Nicole Wade
Louisiana Woman shot in drive-by; toddler narrowly missed
Two kids struck by cars in Louisiana, rushed to hospital
West Monroe Police Department speaks out over social media posts leaving the community in panic
Weather