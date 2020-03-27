Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Closures and Postponements
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Top Stories
“We’ll be able to bounce back: Local mayors calm Covid-19 economic worries
Video
Top Stories
Arkansas guard Mason Jones declares for NBA draft
The Latest: Trump presses manufacturers to build ventilators
US-run maquiladoras go on monthlong work-stoppage in Juarez
Video
Sharing positivity after one business owner’s embroidery tour around the U.S. gets canceled
Video
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Friday, March 27th
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, March 27th
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Thursday, March 26th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, March 26th
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, March 25th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, March 25th
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
Top Stories
Senior Night: Oak Grove’s Braden Sullivan
Video
Top Stories
Arkansas guard Mason Jones declares for NBA draft
Senior Night: Camden-Fairview’s Darius Collins
Video
No. 1 and done: Southern Arkansas’ softball season canceled after earning top ranking in the NCAA
Video
Senior Night: Hamburg cheer’s Blair Gulledge
Video
Community
Nominate a Remarkable Women in Your Life
18th Annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
37th annual Krewe of Janus Mardi Gras parade
WATCH: The 2020 Krewe de Riviere Mardi Gras parade!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
Top Stories
BEHIND THE SCENES: Learn about the American Alligator at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo
Video
Top Stories
Locals speak out about social distancing
CORONAVIRUS: Banner Ford helps customers by offering options for vehicle care
Video
Essential workers speak out about their businesses and safety efforts during pandemic
Video
Local funeral home limits services to family members only due to pandemic restrictions
Video
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Coronavirus Information
State COVID-19 Dashboard
CDC Info on COVID-19
Coronavirus Closures/Postponements
School Lunch Programs
behind the scenes
BEHIND THE SCENES: Learn about the American Alligator at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo
Video
Don't Miss
FAQs about Stimulus Checks: When? How much? Will I be taxed later?
LATEST: Louisiana now reporting 2,746 cases in state, 119 deaths
Video
Gov. Edwards holds COVID-19 update briefing for March 27
Video
Entergy: Sheltering at home can increase energy bills, here’s how to get help
Senior Night: Oak Grove’s Braden Sullivan
Video
Don't Miss
Senior Night: Oak Grove’s Braden Sullivan
Video
“We’ll be able to bounce back: Local mayors calm Covid-19 economic worries
Video
Senior Night: Camden-Fairview’s Darius Collins
Video
Sharing positivity after one business owner’s embroidery tour around the U.S. gets canceled
Video
Families cope with Coronavirus blues through bear hunting
Video
BEHIND THE SCENES: Learn about the American Alligator at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo
Video
Locals speak out about social distancing
Trending Stories
FAQs about Stimulus Checks: When? How much? Will I be taxed later?
LATEST: Louisiana now reporting 2,746 cases in state, 119 deaths
Video
Gov. Edwards holds COVID-19 update briefing for March 27
Video
Entergy: Sheltering at home can increase energy bills, here’s how to get help
Senior Night: Oak Grove’s Braden Sullivan
Video