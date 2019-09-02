Skip to content
Louisiana sending search and rescue teams to Florida
A federal bill may change your right to choose whether or not you want to be vaccinated
Saints announce practice squad signings
Kathleen Blanco turned to medical marijuana at the end of her life: ‘It was a game-changer’
24,000+ pounds of beef recalled after products deemed unfit for human consumption
Morning Forecast – Monday, September 2nd
Hurricane Hunters capture majestic nighttime photos of Dorian’s eye
Fish & Game Forecast: Monday, September 2nd
Weekend Weather: Sunday, September 1st
VIDEOS: Category 5 Dorian batters the Bahamas
How Hurricane Dorian is impacting Labor Day travel
Saints announce practice squad signings
Fish & Game Forecast: Monday, September 2nd
Tigers Fight Back to Earn 2-2 Draw at Samford
Week 1: Football Friday Night; Arkansas opens regular season, Bayou Jamb results
Ole Miss will be latest SEC school to sell beer at games
LSU’s Barbaree Named to Haskins Award Preseason List
Fish & Game Forecast: Monday, September 2nd
Lifeshare Blood Center ask locals to donate to help with Dorian
Remains of hometown hero returned to Winnfield
Weekend Events with the CVB – August 30th
Sterlington commemorates Sergeant Elahi by naming section of Highway after him
Gov. Edwards announces new school safety initiative at Neville High School
DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa
24,000+ pounds of beef recalled after products deemed unfit for human consumption
A federal bill may change your right to choose whether or not you want to be vaccinated
Two Summerfield High teens killed in Claiborne Parish crash
Expanded ‘Big Game Bound’ launches Sept. 5
Weekend Weather: Sunday, September 1st
Gov. Edwards in Monroe, announces statewide school safety initiative
Louisiana sending search and rescue teams to Florida
Morning Forecast – Monday, September 2nd
Kathleen Blanco turned to medical marijuana at the end of her life: ‘It was a game-changer’
24,000+ pounds of beef recalled after products deemed unfit for human consumption
Mother of fallen police officer creates non-profit “Warriors of the Badge”
Weekend Weather: Sunday, September 1st
Trump says he’ll work with Congress to stop mass shootings