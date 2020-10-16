Baton Rouge Police Department

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Top Stories
How popular is your Halloween costume this year? Find out with Google’s “Frightgeist” tool
Top Stories
Cassidy has financing advantage in Louisiana US Senate race
Saban still asymptomatic, but sidelined for Alabama-Georgia
First lady lashes out at media about friend’s tell-all book
Masks, taxes and Kanye: A look at the not-real news of the week
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Submit your weather pics
Top Stories
Worsening hurricane season threatens billions of chickens
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Friday, October 16th
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, October 16th
Morning Forecast – Thursday, October 15th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, October 15th
Father, daughter survive tree crashing through their home
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
Top Stories
Beast of the Week: Union Parish’s Trey Holly and their Offensive linemen
Video
Top Stories
Football ‘Thursday’ Night: District battle between Sterlington vs. Richwood; LaSalle meets Jena
Video
Louisiana Tech legend, NFL Hall of Fame inductee Fred Dean passes away
Nick Saban, Alabama AD Greg Byrne test positive for COVID-19
Alabama head football coach, Nick Saban, tests positive for COVID-19
Community
Click here to see the winners of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!
EAT LOCAL!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
State Farm Good News
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2020
NBC 10 Salutes
FOX 14 Spotlight
Top Stories
Jonesboro residents band together to save Christmas after COVID-19 problems
Top Stories
EARLY VOTING: What you need to know before casting your ballot
Video
Hit hard by the events of 2020, local businesses fight shortages to keep goods in stock
Video
Ruston considers providing connectivity; City leaders seek local feedback
Video
What will Halloween look like in West Monroe this year?
Video
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
Air Service
Ameriprise Financial
FastServ Medical
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Hogan Insurance
Kens Coffee
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Coronavirus Information
State COVID-19 Dashboard
CDC Info on COVID-19
Latest Coronavirus Numbers
Baton Rouge Police Department
Officer accused of posting racist comments resigns
Don't Miss
Two arrested in child pornography investigation
Election 2020: Proposed Louisiana constitutional amendment One
What’s behind Trump’s town hall answer on QAnon?
Election 2020: Proposed Louisiana constitutional amendment five
Ouachita Electric employee accused of theft from the workplace
Don't Miss
Atmos Energy invests $15,000 in students at Louisiana Delta Community College
AP: Trump administration put Republican operatives inside CDC to oversee COVID-19 messaging
Video
Supreme Court to weigh President Trump’s census plan to exclude noncitizens
Riceland Rice says 3 injured, none seriously in plant blast
Record avalanche of early votes transforms the 2020 election
What’s behind Trump’s town hall answer on QAnon?
Jonesboro residents band together to save Christmas after COVID-19 problems
Trending Stories
Two arrested in child pornography investigation
Election 2020: Proposed Louisiana constitutional amendment One
What’s behind Trump’s town hall answer on QAnon?
Election 2020: Proposed Louisiana constitutional amendment five
Ouachita Electric employee accused of theft from the workplace