Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Closures and Postponements
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Top Stories
Lawsuit: Private jail company caused Texas woman’s death
Top Stories
Patagonia prints ‘vote the a**holes out’ on clothing tags
Local man arrested for Bank Fraud
OPSB releases statement regarding Phase 3 transition
Boil Advisory: Walnut Bayou Water System
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, September 16th
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, September 15th
Video
Top Stories
According to scientists, the Northern Hemisphere just had its hottest summer on record
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, September 15th
States Along the Coast Prepare for Sally’s Landfall
Video
Request for federal assistance related to Hurricane Sally approved by President Trump
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
Top Stories
Big Ten reverses course, announces plan to play football
Top Stories
Ragin’ Cajun coach named Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week
Louisiana Tech to play at BYU on October 2
Director of Athletics leaving LA Tech, accepts position at Vanderbilt
Sunday in sports: NBA and NHL playoffs, NFL returns, a no-hitter in baseball, and so much more
Community
Click here to see the winners of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!
EAT LOCAL!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
LOST & FOUND Pets of the ArkLaMiss
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
State Farm Good News
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2020
NBC 10 Salutes
FOX 14 Spotlight
Top Stories
3 horses diagnosed with Eastern equine encephalitis
Top Stories
President Ron Berry announces ULM Opportunity Fund
Video
Partial Boil Advisory issued for Hammock Water System
Dr. Ron Berry begins his presidency at ULM
Video
FEMA UPDATE: How many residents helped by FEMA, looking out for scammers
Video
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Bank Fraud
Local man arrested for Bank Fraud
Don't Miss
Local man arrested for Bank Fraud
OPSB releases statement regarding Phase 3 transition
Cajun Navy 2016 team recounts emotional rescue of child who is non-verbal in Hurricane Sally aftermath
Second stimulus checks: Democratic leadership rejects bipartisan proposal with $1,200 direct payments
Video
Monroe man accused of shooting at four teenagers, injuring one
Don't Miss
Lawsuit: Private jail company caused Texas woman’s death
Patagonia prints ‘vote the a**holes out’ on clothing tags
OPSB releases statement regarding Phase 3 transition
Lights of the Ozarks ceremony going virtual in 2020
Video
Officers save man accused of trying to run over deputy from jumping off bridge
Video
Senators’ bill would keep US on Daylight Saving Time during the pandemic
Children’s Coalition providing basic needs to middle school students
Trending Stories
Local man arrested for Bank Fraud
OPSB releases statement regarding Phase 3 transition
Cajun Navy 2016 team recounts emotional rescue of child who is non-verbal in Hurricane Sally aftermath
Second stimulus checks: Democratic leadership rejects bipartisan proposal with $1,200 direct payments
Video
Monroe man accused of shooting at four teenagers, injuring one