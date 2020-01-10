australia fire

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Good News
Top Stories
Monroe woman helps animals affected by the fires in Australia through sewing
Top Stories
UPDATE: Two teens under arrested for killing Rayville man
Morehouse Parish declares a State of Emergency ahead of tonight’s weather
Michael Echols officially resigns from the Monroe City Council
Neil Peart, drummer and lyricist for rock band Rush, dies at 67
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Ruston to owners of tornado damaged buildings: Let us know your plans to avoid condemnation
Top Stories
Morehouse Parish declares a State of Emergency ahead of tonight’s weather
Top Stories
Download the KTVE/KARD weather app
Severe storms likely late Friday through Saturday morning
Morning Forecast – Friday, January 10th
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, January 10th
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Jimmy Burrow on Joe’s time at LSU, ‘…Coach Brady, Coach Ensminger, they’ve done a great job with Joe … ‘
Top Stories
Dean Smith on time at Wossman, ‘… Sit back and think of the good times that you had … ‘
Top Stories
LSU coach Orgeron’s success fueling Cajun pride on the bayou
Head Coach Dean Smith let go at Wossman High School
From Neville to New Orleans: Following the journey of LSU star defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence
Coach O loves adjustments Tigers’ offense makes mid-game
Community
Santa Tracker
Home for the Holidays
El Dorado Community Christmas Tree
El Dorado Ice Skating Rink
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
St Jude DreamHome Giveaway
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Download the KTVE/KARD weather app
Top Stories
Travel Tips with Jane Gunn: What you need to know about Real ID travel regulations
More than 700 cases of human trafficking reported in Louisiana
Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, resources in North Louisiana
Today is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
Lifestyle
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
australia fire
Monroe woman helps animals affected by the fires in Australia through sewing
Don't Miss
UPDATE: Two teens under arrested for killing Rayville man
Weather
18-wheeler crash in E. Texas claims life of Louisiana man
UPDATE: West Monroe Correctional Center to close, more details released
MPD: Monroe man arrested after falling asleep in car, accused of drug distribution
Don't Miss
Jimmy Burrow on Joe’s time at LSU, ‘…Coach Brady, Coach Ensminger, they’ve done a great job with Joe … ‘
Dean Smith on time at Wossman, ‘… Sit back and think of the good times that you had … ‘
Ruston to owners of tornado damaged buildings: Let us know your plans to avoid condemnation
Monroe woman helps animals affected by the fires in Australia through sewing
UPDATE: Two teens under arrested for killing Rayville man
Morehouse Parish declares a State of Emergency ahead of tonight’s weather
Michael Echols officially resigns from the Monroe City Council
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Two teens under arrested for killing Rayville man
Weather
18-wheeler crash in E. Texas claims life of Louisiana man
UPDATE: West Monroe Correctional Center to close, more details released
MPD: Monroe man arrested after falling asleep in car, accused of drug distribution