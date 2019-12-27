Arkansas Legislation

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Good News
Top Stories
Lawsuit: US Army spillway opening hurts wildlife, localities
Top Stories
Weekend Events 28-29!
2-year-old girl found unresponsive in bathtub identified
Arkansas: 10 new laws take effect Jan. 1, 2020
North Carolina: Governor seeks help for critically endangered red wolf
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Friday, December 27th
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, December 27th
Top Stories
Evening Forecast: Thursday, December 26th
Morning Forecast – Thursday, December 26th
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, December 26th
Evening Forecast: Wednesday, December 25th
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Bulldogs blank Miami, 14-0; first ‘Group of Five’ team to shut out ‘Power Five’ team in bowl history
Top Stories
Big Game Bound Week 17: Former Lions QB talks mental health & the NFL
Top Stories
Louisiana Tech Pre-Independence Bowl Special: One on one interview with Skip Holtz on the game and Christmas plans, plus more!
WATCH: Louisiana Tech pre-Independence Bowl Special, on CHRISTMAS DAY at 5:30 on FOX 14
Who will be Miami’s starting quarterback, when facing Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl on Thursday?
Member of 2009 West Monroe football championship team, Teshadi Talton passes away
Community
Santa Tracker
Home for the Holidays
El Dorado Community Christmas Tree
El Dorado Ice Skating Rink
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
St Jude DreamHome Giveaway
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Weekend Events 28-29!
Top Stories
FIREWORKS SAFETY: Tips to start the New Year off with a bang
4th annual Wellness Resolution Run this weekend
Kiwanis, Brookshire’s, & 1st United Methodist team up to feed the hungry on Christmas Day
NEW RELEASES: Christmas Day is the perfect day for a trip to the movies
Lifestyle
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Arkansas Legislation
Arkansas: 10 new laws take effect Jan. 1, 2020
Don't Miss
Science: A giant red star is acting like it may explode
2-year-old girl found unresponsive in bathtub identified
Arkansas: 10 new laws take effect Jan. 1, 2020
Two face 15 years in prison for skateboarding stunt on I-210 bridge in Lake Charles
Weather
Don't Miss
Arkansas: 10 new laws take effect Jan. 1, 2020
Bulldogs blank Miami, 14-0; first ‘Group of Five’ team to shut out ‘Power Five’ team in bowl history
Morning Forecast – Friday, December 27th
Woman stabbed repeatedly and left in locked Houma hotel room on Christmas Eve, police say
FIREWORKS SAFETY: Tips to start the New Year off with a bang
Authorities: Burned child left untreated for 30 hours; parents arrested
Multiple reports of vehicle windows being shot into, police believe juveniles are to blame
Trending Stories
Science: A giant red star is acting like it may explode
2-year-old girl found unresponsive in bathtub identified
Arkansas: 10 new laws take effect Jan. 1, 2020
Two face 15 years in prison for skateboarding stunt on I-210 bridge in Lake Charles
Weather