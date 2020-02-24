American School for the Deaf

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Good News
Top Stories
UPDATE: D’Arbonne Water System rescinds boil advisory
Top Stories
Zamboni driver wins his first NHL game after being tapped as emergency goalie
Abuse investigation at America’s oldest deaf school finds ‘appalling truths’
Man survives after driving Jeep off the roof of 6 story parking garage
62-year-old former Marine sets Guinness World Record for holding plank for over 8 hours
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Monday, February 24th
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, February 24th
Top Stories
Weekend Forecast – Sunday, February 23rd
Video
Weekend Forecast – February 22nd, 2020
Video
Morning Forecast – Friday, February 21st
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, February 21st
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Gorsuch Throws First Seven-Inning Perfect Game In Program History
Video
Top Stories
Magical run for Neville girls soccer ends vs. Ben Franklin on Friday night
Video
ULM wins first I-20 Showdown of 2019, 15-0 over Grambling
Video
Friday Roundball Roundup: Slam dunk party, plus more!
Video
NFL owners offer 17 games, shorter preseason, larger rosters
Community
Nominate a Remarkable Women in Your Life
18th Annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
37th annual Krewe of Janus Mardi Gras parade
WATCH: The 2020 Krewe de Riviere Mardi Gras parade!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
Top Stories
Controversy builds over Drag Queen show filming in Ruston
Video
Top Stories
Drug drop box installed at ULM Police Station
Video
How to drop dead at 100 playing a sport
OPPJ closes Cheniere Lake Recreational Area No. 6 until further notice
Video
City of Monroe asking for public input for consolidated plan
Video
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
American School for the Deaf
Abuse investigation at America’s oldest deaf school finds ‘appalling truths’
Don't Miss
Death row inmate that protected three correctional officers was executed tonight
Controversy builds over Drag Queen show filming in Ruston
Video
Abuse investigation at America’s oldest deaf school finds ‘appalling truths’
Police: Louisiana woman arrested after dog reportedly found with chain cutting into its neck
Weather
Don't Miss
UPDATE: D’Arbonne Water System rescinds boil advisory
Morning Forecast – Monday, February 24th
Video
Monroe pedestrian injured in hit and run
Controversy builds over Drag Queen show filming in Ruston
Video
Who Owns Your DNA?
Video
Louisiana education department pushes census participation
New riverboat passes sea trials, set for April cruise
Trending Stories
Death row inmate that protected three correctional officers was executed tonight
Controversy builds over Drag Queen show filming in Ruston
Video
Abuse investigation at America’s oldest deaf school finds ‘appalling truths’
Police: Louisiana woman arrested after dog reportedly found with chain cutting into its neck
Weather