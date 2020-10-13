Skip to content
Amazon Prime
Holiday shopping gets early start with October Prime Day
Don't Miss
Election 2020: Proposed Louisiana constitutional amendment One
Crash in Madison Parish claims life of Texas man
Election 2020: Proposed Louisiana constitutional amendment five
Election 2020: Proposed Louisiana constitutional amendment three
Stimulus checks: Trump tweets ‘go big or go home’ as McConnell announces plans for targeted relief
#TeamCorrie Cancer Foundation grant recipient shares her 5 year battle with breast cancer, agency plans for another fundraising event
Video
Local animal shelter hosts virtual fundraiser
New ordinance could be passed for used tire stores; What it means for current shops
Video
Churches could be protected from COVID-19 penalties due to Louisiana House Bill 9
Video
2020 Census count to end Thursday after Supreme Court decision
Video
Mark Zuckerberg donates $100 million more to help election offices
Authorities: 37 pounds of meth found in driver’s spare tire
