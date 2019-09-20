Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
Monroe
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
LA Gov Debate
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Top Stories
US Navy confirms these UFO videos are real
Top Stories
Nexstar poll finds support among La. voters for increased gas tax for better roads
UPDATE: ‘We apologize for our tweet’: Buffalo Wild Wings tries to pacify Saints fans
Free cardiovascular screenings on “Heart Health Day”
Colt suspends production of AR-15 for civilian market
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
More than 1,000 rescues, evacuations as Imelda soaks Texas
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Thursday, September 19th
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, September 19th
Tracking the Tropics: 3 systems active in Atlantic, more possible disturbances coming
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, September 18th
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, September 18th
Sports
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
SEC Football
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Ruston wins home opener, at Joe Aillet Stadium, over Airline
Top Stories
It’s official, “select” schools won’t compete for football state championships in the Superdome
Top Stories
LSU Beach Volleyball Releases 2020 Tournament Schedule
LSU Volleyball Opens Home Schedule with Southern Miss and Tulane
Drew Brees gives Who Dat Nation a ‘thumbs’ up after undergoing surgery
Looking ahead to Longview-West Monroe; Oak Grove-Sterlington
Community
St Jude DreamHome Giveaway
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Pet of the Week
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Locals gather to plan efforts in saving the Old Baskin High School
Top Stories
ULM Water Ski Team gets boost in quest for 30th national championship
Top Stories
DUCKS FOR VETS: The effort to bring back pet ducks at the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Home
New education program helps people behind bars get ready for life outside.
COOKING WITH OLIVIA: Spiced Apple Cake
Louisiana Cancer Foundation establishes scholarship to assist students impacted by cancer
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
Tubbs by Grubbs
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
KEEP KARD FOX 14
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Aliens
US Navy confirms these UFO videos are real
Don't Miss
Weather
Tilt Studio to bring laser tag, bumper cars, more to Pecanland Mall
It’s official, “select” schools won’t compete for football state championships in the Superdome
Monroe Chamber names winner in Top 20 Under 40
Watch Live: First debate between LA governor candidates
Don't Miss
Free cardiovascular screenings on “Heart Health Day”
Ruston wins home opener, at Joe Aillet Stadium, over Airline
It’s official, “select” schools won’t compete for football state championships in the Superdome
Locals gather to plan efforts in saving the Old Baskin High School
La. governor candidates tangle in first debate
The ArkLaMiss fair checks safety of rides to prepare for tomorrow’s opening
ULM Water Ski Team gets boost in quest for 30th national championship