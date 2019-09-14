Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
Monroe
99°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
LA Gov Debate
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Top Stories
Louisiana ranks fourth among the worst adult obesity rates in the nation
Top Stories
White House says bin Laden son killed in US operation
USDA will resume honeybee survey suspended this summer
Google Earth leads to remains of missing Florida man in lake
Urban Remedy recalls 76 salads, wraps over possible E.coli contamination
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Tropical storm Humberto gets closer
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Friday, September 13th
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, September 13th
Hurricane Barry disaster loans available in Catahoula, Concordia parishes
Tropical depression likely to form as system approaches Florida
Morning Forecast – Thursday, September 12th
Sports
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
SEC Football
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Football Friday Night (09/13) highlights and scores
Top Stories
Football Friday Night Xtra Scoreboard
Top Stories
3 Keys to the Game: LSU vs Northwestern State
LSU alerts DirecTV and AT&T customers of possible interruption of service to ESPN, SEC Network
Happy birthday Mike the Tiger
Orgeron on playing an underdog Saturday: “Nobody has to warn me again”
Community
St Jude DreamHome Giveaway
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Pet of the Week
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Franklin Parish drainage system project nears completion
Top Stories
Monroe Schools have new sex ed curriculum
Top Stories
ULM receives donation from Contractor’s Education Trust Fund
UPDATE: Two men arrested in Ruston catalytic converter thefts
Sterlington proposes ordinance to halt water system plans
UPDATE: WMHS trespassers charged with carrying a firearm on campus; bond has been revoked
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
Tubbs by Grubbs
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
KEEP KARD FOX 14
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
al-Qaida
White House says bin Laden son killed in US operation
Don't Miss
A second parent speaks out after child is abused at Assembly Kidz Care
Football Friday Night (09/13) highlights and scores
The ‘fool’ that fentanyl made into a millionaire
Father awaiting justice after daughter brutally murdered in West Monroe three years ago
Copeland’s shares their bread pudding recipe
Don't Miss
Louisiana ranks fourth among the worst adult obesity rates in the nation
The ‘fool’ that fentanyl made into a millionaire
White House says bin Laden son killed in US operation
Tropical storm Humberto gets closer
Arkansas fines firm $300,000 for Medicaid ride failures
Urban Remedy recalls 76 salads, wraps over possible E.coli contamination
Franklin Parish drainage system project nears completion