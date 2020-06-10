ACE Speedway

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Closures and Postponements
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Top Stories
Monroe woman arrested on multiple charges after altercation over $3
Top Stories
“Miss Hitler” pageant entrant and her partner jailed for belonging to neo-Nazi group
Racetrack ordered to shut down after holding races to near-capacity crowds despite virus restrictions
Enoki mushrooms tied to listeria outbreak that killed 4, hospitalized 31, and caused 2 miscarriages
Multi-racial family on camping trip accused of being antifa and harassed
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, June 10th
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, June 10th
Top Stories
Evening Forecast – Tuesday, June 9th
Video
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, June 9th
Video
Cristobal to merge with new storm system after lashing the south
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, June 9th
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
Top Stories
Senior Night: Union Parish’s Aubrey Maxey
Video
Top Stories
Jimmy Porter set to lead El Dorado’s basketball team
Video
Summer Workout Tour: Sterlington and Neville
Video
Senior Night: Sterlington’s Adam Tubbs
Video
Former LSU baseball star Todd Walker on Warren Morris’ College World Series clinching homer in ’96, ‘ … Was probably the most famous home run hit in LSU baseball history … ‘
Video
Community
18th Annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
EAT LOCAL!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
Honoring the Graduates
State Farm Good News
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2020
Top Stories
Dozens gather for ULM’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Forum
Video
Top Stories
Union Parish residents take a stand for justice and fight for unity during peaceful protest
Video
PHASE 2 REOPENING: Cold Desert Tattoo Studio taking extra precautions before opening
Video
Cooking with Olivia: Cucumber Salad
Video
LA Tech and Grambling State join forces to host peaceful protest through Ruston
Video
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
ACE Speedway
Racetrack ordered to shut down after holding races to near-capacity crowds despite virus restrictions
Don't Miss
Monroe woman arrested on multiple charges after altercation over $3
UPDATE: Both faculty members placed on administrative leave, termination letter sent to one
Video
A Louisiana virologist that is hospitalized with coronavirus says he believes he caught it through his eyes
The search continues to find a nurse that went missing after her shift on May 29
Local creates petition to change the name of Robert E. Lee Jr. High School
Video
Don't Miss
Monroe woman arrested on multiple charges after altercation over $3
Senior Night: Union Parish’s Aubrey Maxey
Video
Jimmy Porter set to lead El Dorado’s basketball team
Video
Dozens gather for ULM’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Forum
Video
Local creates petition to change the name of Robert E. Lee Jr. High School
Video
Summer Workout Tour: Sterlington and Neville
Video
Senior Night: Sterlington’s Adam Tubbs
Video
Trending Stories
Monroe woman arrested on multiple charges after altercation over $3
UPDATE: Both faculty members placed on administrative leave, termination letter sent to one
Video
A Louisiana virologist that is hospitalized with coronavirus says he believes he caught it through his eyes
The search continues to find a nurse that went missing after her shift on May 29
Local creates petition to change the name of Robert E. Lee Jr. High School
Video