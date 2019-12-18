Skip to content
First day of $0.76 gas kicks off in the ArkLaMiss
MPD: Monroe woman arrested for juvenile cruelty
South Louisiana man arrested for alleged 3rd degree feticide following major crash
Four gas stations open this week in Monroe with a chance to get 76-cent gas
First day of $0.76 gas kicks off in the ArkLaMiss
UPDATE: Apartment fire on Ferrand Street under control, no injuries
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, December 18th
Attention: Town of Tullus issues partial boil advisory
Bulldogs cornerback Amik Robertson declares for the NFL Draft
Tuesday Roundball Roundup: Simsboro remains dominant at home in win over Homer, plus more scores
Bulldogs free throws, the difference in Tuesday's win over North Carolina Central
I-20 East All-Stars prepare for final high school football game of 2019
Community comes together to help tornado victim from Forest, LA
MPD: Monroe woman arrested for juvenile cruelty
South Louisiana man arrested for alleged 3rd degree feticide following major crash
Four gas stations open this week in Monroe with a chance to get 76-cent gas
First day of $0.76 gas kicks off in the ArkLaMiss
UPDATE: Apartment fire on Ferrand Street under control, no injuries