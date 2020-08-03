Skip to content
Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,099 new cases, 17 new deaths on Monday
Oldest living Marine celebrates 105th birthday with drive-by salute
Tropical Storm Isaias forecast to become a hurricane before landfall in the Carolinas, hurricane warnings have been issued
Pandemic parody of ‘Goodnight Moon’ to be released in fall
Burger King worker shot, killed after dispute over long line in drive-thru
Tropical Storm Isaias forecast to become a hurricane before landfall in the Carolinas, hurricane warnings have been issued
Morning Forecast – Monday, August 3rd
Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, August 3rd
Morning Forecast – Friday, July 31st
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, July 31st
Former ULM football player and current Eagles head coach, Doug Pederson, tests positive for coronavirus
West Monroe High School powerlifter signs to go to Blue Mountain College
Brees says he will stand for anthem, but respects those who kneel
UPDATE: Day 2 of the 2020 Dixie Youth World Series| Sterlington picks up right where they left off
New Orleans Pelicans give up double digit lead at half and Ingram misses buzzer-beater in first game back
Local teens raise money for Children’s Home through truck show
New Louisiana law might make it easier for permit holders to conceal carry in churches
UPDATE: Fifth arrest made in connection to 2018 disappearance of Donald Atkins
B.R.I.D.G.E. works to help students better prepare for the school year
New Louisiana law limits gun restrictions
7-Eleven owner is buying Speedway gas stations for $21 billion
With overdose deaths up during the pandemic, Philadelphia is fighting for a safe, legal injection site
New Louisiana law limits gun restrictions
SNAP: Louisiana increasing food aid for families because of virus
Burger King worker shot, killed after dispute over long line in drive-thru
As a new week begins, here’s why you don’t have that second stimulus check
Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,099 new cases, 17 new deaths on Monday
Oldest living Marine celebrates 105th birthday with drive-by salute
Tropical Storm Isaias forecast to become a hurricane before landfall in the Carolinas, hurricane warnings have been issued
Parents struggle as schools reopen amid coronavirus surge
As a new week begins, here’s why you don’t have that second stimulus check
Monroe Police searching for man wanted on Cruelty to Juveniles charge
Good Boy! K-9 Officer who helped sniff out suspect in St. Landry Parish church fires, retires after impressive career
With overdose deaths up during the pandemic, Philadelphia is fighting for a safe, legal injection site
New Louisiana law limits gun restrictions
SNAP: Louisiana increasing food aid for families because of virus
Burger King worker shot, killed after dispute over long line in drive-thru
As a new week begins, here’s why you don’t have that second stimulus check