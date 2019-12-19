Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Good News
Top Stories
Monroe Fire Dept. receives grant for new gear, MFD 4th annual Toy Drive
Top Stories
LSU’s Offensive Line Claims Joe Moore Award for Top Unit
Louisiana Tech’s cornerback Amik Robertson declares for the NFL Draft
Community unites to donate to victims from Monday’s tornado
Christianity Today, an evangelical magazine, calls for President Trump’s removal from office
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Thursday, December 19th
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, December 19th
Top Stories
Weather Officials: 24 tornadoes hit South over 2 days
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, December 18th
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, December 18th
WATCH: Governor Edwards speaks after touring storm damage in Alexandria
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
LSU’s Offensive Line Claims Joe Moore Award for Top Unit
Top Stories
Louisiana Tech’s cornerback Amik Robertson declares for the NFL Draft
Top Stories
LSU top rusher Edwards-Helaire nursing injury as CFP nears
What is Matt Viator saying after West Monroe’s Garrett Kahmann and Sterlington’s Hayes Crockett sign with ULM?
Nearly a dozen athletes from Louisiana and Arkansas take part in National Signing Day
WATCH NOW: Coach O talks as the Tigers are preparing for their Peach Bowl appearance
Community
Santa Tracker
Home for the Holidays
El Dorado Community Christmas Tree
El Dorado Ice Skating Rink
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
St Jude DreamHome Giveaway
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Winnfield native and time management coach launches “It’s About Time” podcast
Top Stories
Bastrop High School to host “A Black Christmas” stage play this weekend
Weekend Events for December 20-22
HOLIDAY SEASON: Local man gives back to community by buying cars for those in need
Historical Bed and Breakfast in Columbia receives Restoration grant
Lifestyle
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
4th Annual Toy Drive
Monroe Fire Dept. receives grant for new gear, MFD 4th annual Toy Drive
Don't Miss
Arkansas: State Trooper resigns and is immediately arrested
OPSO investigating fatal industrial accident at Graphic Packaging
Christianity Today, an evangelical magazine, calls for President Trump’s removal from office
First day of $0.76 gas kicks off in the ArkLaMiss
Morning accident on Highway 167 leaves one dead
Don't Miss
Christianity Today, an evangelical magazine, calls for President Trump’s removal from office
GOP embraces Trump more than ever with anti-impeachment
Single-vehicle crash in Grant Parish injures three teens, kills one
‘Maybe he’s looking up,’ Trump takes swipe at late Michigan lawmaker
House clears U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal, Louisiana Congressmen call it a win
Louisiana woman accused of stealing from non-profit arrested
LSU top rusher Edwards-Helaire nursing injury as CFP nears
Trending Stories
Arkansas: State Trooper resigns and is immediately arrested
OPSO investigating fatal industrial accident at Graphic Packaging
Christianity Today, an evangelical magazine, calls for President Trump’s removal from office
First day of $0.76 gas kicks off in the ArkLaMiss
Morning accident on Highway 167 leaves one dead