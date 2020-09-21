Skip to content
2020 Second Extraordinary Session
Louisiana lawmakers call for a special session
UPDATE: Trooper probed in Black man’s death critically hurt in crash
Department: 2 prison officers stabbed by inmate
West Monroe couple arrested, one accused of firing a gun during an argument
Hurricane Laura: FEMA announces generator and chainsaw reimbursement for survivors
OPSO: Local man accused of committing a lewd act in front of children
Update: WMPD Releases statement regarding West Monroe shooting
Travel advisory lowered for Mexico but border restrictions remain
Local lawmakers and Democratic party leaders react to the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
DOJ labels NYC, Seattle, Portland as cities ‘permitting violence,’ weighs pulling federal funds
West Monroe man arrested for obscenity, accused of masturbating outside of a woman’s home
Arkansas Urology hosting free prostate screenings
Photos: 27 unopened coffins unearthed at Egypt’s Saqqara pyramid
Gallery
UPDATE: Trooper probed in Black man’s death critically hurt in crash
Department: 2 prison officers stabbed by inmate
West Monroe couple arrested, one accused of firing a gun during an argument
Hurricane Laura: FEMA announces generator and chainsaw reimbursement for survivors
OPSO: Local man accused of committing a lewd act in front of children