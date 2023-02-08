We’re sorry!

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
54°
Sign Up
West Monroe
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted
Ouachita Parish
South Arkansas
Local News
Arkansas News
Louisiana News
Mississippi News
National News
Morning Show
Black History Month
Midday Ark-La-Miss News Update
Russia and Ukraine conflict
Politics from The Hill
Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Entertainment
Press Releases
Top Stories
El Dorado School District to host 2023 Parent-Teacher …
Getting or gifting flowers on Valentine’s Day? Keep …
Larto Mardi Gras Parade to take place in Catahoula …
NBC 10 News First at 4: “Financial Friday” Three …
Video
Weather
Current Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Alerts
Submit your weather pics
ArkLaMiss Wx Extra
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Friday, February 10th
Top Stories
Evening Forecast – Thursday, January 9th
Video
Top Stories
Krewe Of Janus Parade Forecast
Morning Forecast – Thursday, February 9th
Evening Forecast – Wednesday, January 8th
Video
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, February 8th
Video
Sports
College Sports
Geaux Nation
The Big Game
League Lights
Bulldog Blitz
Talon Talk
The Simmons’ Duck Report
Geaux Black and Gold
High School Football
Top Stories
LSU board approves vote to change basketball court …
Video
Top Stories
Lady Techsters defeat FIU Panthers 76-65
Video
3rd Annual Cajun Collision Tournament to take place …
AP source: Brooklyn Nets trading Kevin Durant to …
Tigers back on road again Wednesday, headed to Starkville
Community
Salute To Veterans
Nominate: Salute a Veteran
Louisiana Living
Remarkable Women
Nominate a Remarkable Woman 2023
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Boil Advisories
Destination Louisiane
Clear the Shelters
Events
Veterans Voices
NBC 10 Salutes
Top Stories
NBC 10 News First at 4: “Financial Friday” Three …
Video
Top Stories
The Renaissance Movement Committee presents the Black …
Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana to host Empty Bowls …
MISSING PERSON: Missing Ouachita Parish 15-year-old …
Red, White & Blue Airshow set to return to Ouachita …
Video
Lifestyle
Project Roadblock
The Simmons’ Duck Report
Honey Hole Insider
ASK DR. GRAY
Health Minute
Ask The Experts
Sponsored Content: Air Service
Sponsored Content: FastServ Medical
Sponsored Content: Floor Works
Sponsored Content: Fresh Start Rehab
Sponsored Content: Kens Coffee
Sponsored Content: Magickal Mystic
Sponsored Content: Magickal Mystic “Moments of Mindfulness”
Sponsored Content: Wound Ostomy Care Clinic
Contest
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
KARD KTVE Mobile Apps
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Sign up for our Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Please enter a search term.
We’re sorry!
The page you are looking for can’t be found.
The story, page, or video you were trying to access may have been moved.
There might have been a typo in the link you used to get here.
search KTVE - myarklamiss.com
Search
Please enter a search term.