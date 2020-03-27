Support our local restaurants

KTVE/KARD are asking for your help in supporting local restaurants, their chefs and staff by ordering an amazing meal today and by purchasing gift cards for later use.
For many restaurants, this can be the difference in whether they are able to stay in business during and after this crisis. They need your support now more than ever!
Here are just a few of our community’s restaurants that are offering delivery, take-out, and/or drive-up:
Chicken Salad Chick
1191 Lamy Ln, #7 Monroe, Louisiana
Call (318) 322-4425
The Levee Grill
2538 River Landing Monroe, Louisiana
Call (318) 807-4410
Sam’s Southern Eatery
300 Layton Ave
Monroe, LA 71201
318-855-4042
216 Well Road
West Monroe LA 71291
318-397-5141
703 W California Ave
Ruston LA 71270
318-224-7166
Danken trail
7712 Desiard St Monroe, Louisiana
Call (318) 343-0773
Javi P’s
5036 tower dr suite 104 Monroe, Louisiana
Call (318) 998-5660
Taco Bandido
2127 Forsythe Ave Monroe, Louisiana
Call (318) 322-9556
Catfish Charlie’s
2329 Louisville ave Monroe, Louisiana
Call (318) 807-7070
Randall’s Meat Market
4205 old Sterlington rd Monroe, Louisiana
Call (318) 343-0382