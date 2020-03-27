Coronavirus Information

State COVID-19 Dashboard

CDC Info on COVID-19

Coronavirus Closures/Postponements

School Lunch Programs

Support our local restaurants

KTVE/KARD are asking for your help in supporting local restaurants, their chefs and staff by ordering an amazing meal today and by purchasing gift cards for later use. 

For many restaurants, this can be the difference in whether they are able to stay in business during and after this crisis.  They need your support now more than ever! 

Here are just a few of our community’s restaurants that are offering delivery, take-out, and/or drive-up:

The Levee Grill

2538 River Landing Monroe, Louisiana

m.me/leveegrill

Call (318) 807-4410

Sam’s Southern Eatery

300 Layton Ave Monroe, LA 71201
318-855-4042

216 Well Road West Monroe LA 71291
318-397-5141

703 W California Ave Ruston LA 71270
318-224-7166

Samsmonroe.com

Danken trail

7712 Desiard St Monroe, Louisiana

dankentrail.com

Call (318) 343-0773

Javi P’s

5036 tower dr suite 104 Monroe, Louisiana

javipsfreshmex.com

Call (318) 998-5660

Taco Bandido

2127 Forsythe Ave Monroe, Louisiana

tacobandido.biz

Call (318) 322-9556

Catfish Charlie’s

2329 Louisville ave Monroe, Louisiana

catfishcharlies.biz

Call (318) 807-7070

Randall’s Meat Market

4205 old Sterlington rd Monroe, Louisiana

Call (318) 343-0382

