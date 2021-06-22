State Farm Good News 06/23/2021

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 328 new cases and 6 new deaths on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 478,464 and the total number of deaths to 9,687.

The number of probable cases rose by 62 to 74,536 on Tuesday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 263 to 403,928. The number of probable deaths rose by 3 to a total of 1,012 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 3 to 9,687. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.