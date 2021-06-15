State Farm Good News 06/16/2021

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 335 new cases and 7 new deaths on Thursday, June 17, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 477,127 and the total number of deaths to 10,677.

The number of probable cases rose by 105 to 74,208 on Thursday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 230 to a total of 402,919. The number of probable deaths rose by 1 to a total of 1,005 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 6 to 9,672. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.