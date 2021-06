UPDATE: TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD)--Louisiana State Police says 29-year-old Michael Jackson of Vicksburg, Mississippi has died from gunshot injuries after yesterday's standoff just north of Tallulah.

On May 31, 2021 around 9:30 A.M., the Madison Parish Sheriff's Office requested assistance from Louisiana State Police with an armed subject who initially barricaded himself in his vehicle on U.S. Highway 65, north of Tallulah.