State Farm Good News 05/19/2021

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Louisiana News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
ArkLaMiss Now
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Crime
Top Stories
Complaint: New Orleans police rescinded offer to trans man
La. income forecast grows, giving lawmakers more to spend
Gallery
UPDATE: LA 144 in Jackson Parish reopened
Drenching rains flood homes, swamp cars in south Louisiana
Gallery
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Submit your weather pics
Top Stories
Drenching rains flood homes, swamp cars in south Louisiana
Gallery
Top Stories
Gov. Edwards: First storm-related death confirmed, 3 others suspected after flooding in Southwest Louisiana
Video
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, May 18th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, May 18th
Heavy rains hammer western Louisiana with more to come
Morning Forecast – Monday, May 17th
Video
Sports
League Lights
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Tournament
The Simmons’ Duck Report
Top Stories
One of the country’s top golfers, Guillaume Fanonnel, on career at ULM, ‘ … Big satisfaction to succeed here … working hard to get to the next level … ‘
Video
Top Stories
La. Senate votes for college athlete endorsement deal bill
Senior Night: LaSalle’s Kylee Hillestad
Video
Michael Jordan presents LSU’s Kim Mulkey into the Hall of Fame
Two more teams return home as state baseball champions: Oak Grove and Choudrant; West Monroe falls to Barbe in Class 5A title bout
Community
Home for the Holidays
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2021!
EAT LOCAL!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
State Farm Good News
HONORING THE GRADUATES 2021
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK
NBC 10 Salutes
FOX 14 Spotlight
El Dorado Community Christmas Tree
El Dorado Ice Skating Rink
Top Stories
Grambling student gets third internship with The Aerospace Corporation
Brookfield Properties launches program to empower local minority-owned businesses
Boys and Girls Club of El Dorado plans next event after successful food truck festival fundraiser
Video
NEW: Three Birds Brewing Company now open, offers craft beer, food & family friendly environment
Video
Lifestyle
Project Roadblock
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
Air Service
Ameriprise Financial
FastServ Medical
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Hogan Insurance
Kens Coffee
Magickal Mystic
Level Tech
Tubbs By Grubbs
Contest
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
State Farm Good News 05/19/2021
State Farm Good News
Posted:
May 18, 2021 / 04:36 PM CDT
/
Updated:
May 18, 2021 / 04:36 PM CDT
Don't Miss
Franklin Parish narcotics investigation leads to 161 arrest warrants
Four arrested for fake prescriptions in Ouachita Parish
Monroe man arrested for Terrorizing
Louisiana challenge to 2020 expanded balloting dies in court
Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 426 new cases, 6 new deaths on May 13
Don't Miss
La. income forecast grows, giving lawmakers more to spend
Gallery
UPDATE: LA 144 in Jackson Parish reopened
Drenching rains flood homes, swamp cars in south Louisiana
Gallery
Arkansas lawmakers to question ARDOT director on inspections after I-40 bridge closure
Video
Gov. Edwards: First storm-related death confirmed, 3 others suspected after flooding in Southwest Louisiana
Video
NTSB issues preliminary report for investigation of Seacor Power accident
Charles Grodin, star of ‘Midnight Run,’ ‘Heartbreak Kid,’ dies at 86
Trending Stories
Franklin Parish narcotics investigation leads to 161 arrest warrants
Four arrested for fake prescriptions in Ouachita Parish
Monroe man arrested for Terrorizing
Louisiana challenge to 2020 expanded balloting dies in court
Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 426 new cases, 6 new deaths on May 13