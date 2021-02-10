State Farm Good News 02/10/2021

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Louisiana News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
ArkLaMiss Now
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Crime
Top Stories
UPDATE: Body of missing retired LSP trooper recovered Wednesday morning
OPSO Investigators searching for missing 16-year-old from Monroe
NOT AGAIN! #gorrilagluechallenge sends Louisiana man to the ER
Feds investigating massive counterfeit N95 mask scam
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Submit your weather pics
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, February 10th
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, February 10th
Top Stories
Evening Forecast: Tuesday, February 9th, 2021
Gallery
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, February 9th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, February 9th
Morning Forecast – Monday, February 8th
Video
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
The Simmons’ Duck Report
Top Stories
Mark Cuban’s Mavs will play national anthem after NBA reiterates policy
Video
Top Stories
Mississippi pushes to OK college athletes’ earning on image
Arkansas, Oklahoma State to headline Best of the Bayou softball classic at new East Ouachita Sports Complex headed by ULM
Video
Memes of the Weeknd’s halftime show overtake the internet
Biden will invite Super Bowl champs Bucs, Lakers to White House
Community
Home for the Holidays
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2021!
EAT LOCAL!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
State Farm Good News
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2020
NBC 10 Salutes
FOX 14 Spotlight
El Dorado Community Christmas Tree
El Dorado Ice Skating Rink
Top Stories
In The Garden: Protecting Plants from Sub-freezing Temps
Video
Valentine’s Day with CHAR 19
Video
First West Thrift Store, the largest thrift store in Northeast Louisiana
Video
West Monroe to hold public visioning sessions this week for community input
Lifestyle
Project Roadblock
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
Air Service
Ameriprise Financial
FastServ Medical
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Hogan Insurance
Kens Coffee
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
State Farm Good News 02/10/2021
State Farm Good News
Posted:
Feb 10, 2021 / 02:15 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 10, 2021 / 02:15 PM CST
Don't Miss
UPDATE: Body of missing retired LSP trooper recovered Wednesday morning
Weather
Monroe Regional Airport names new Director
UPDATE: Former Crossett High School teacher pleads guilty to attempted sexual indecency with a child, sentenced to probation
Video
NOT AGAIN! #gorrilagluechallenge sends Louisiana man to the ER
Don't Miss
UPDATE: Body of missing retired LSP trooper recovered Wednesday morning
OPSO Investigators searching for missing 16-year-old from Monroe
NOT AGAIN! #gorrilagluechallenge sends Louisiana man to the ER
Feds investigating massive counterfeit N95 mask scam
OPSO: Runaway Juvenile
WATCH: Texas attorney goes viral for kitten filter during Zoom court proceedings
Video
Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 317 new cases, 50 new deaths, 17,216 new presumed recoveries on Wednesday
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Body of missing retired LSP trooper recovered Wednesday morning
Weather
Monroe Regional Airport names new Director
UPDATE: Former Crossett High School teacher pleads guilty to attempted sexual indecency with a child, sentenced to probation
Video
NOT AGAIN! #gorrilagluechallenge sends Louisiana man to the ER