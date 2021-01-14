St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway: Tickets on sale next week

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In just one week, you can buy raffle tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

Every ticket helps the kids at St. Jude. Their mission is finding cures and saving children,

St. Jude says because of the support from people like you, families will never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food.

We here at KTVE and KARD are counting down the days until the tickets go on sale! Check back here for updates on how to get your name in the drawing.