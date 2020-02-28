St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2021!

Artistic rendering of the Monroe St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house

19th Annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Here is a list of the Prizes for each giveaway for this year:

  • Tickets on Sale Prize: Reserve your ticket by Friday, January 29 to be eligible to win a $2,500 VISA gift card, courtesy of Assurance Financial.
  • Early Bird Prize: Reserve your ticket by Friday, February 26 to be eligible to win a lawn maintenance package from 3B Outdoor Equipment.
  • Bonus Prize: Reserve your ticket by Friday, April 9 to be eligible to win a 2021 Nissan Altima S, courtesy of Sparks Nissan and the Dream Day Foundation.

