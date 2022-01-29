I don’t want to be dramatic, but this might be one of the single coolest backdrops in college baseball.



Try and tell me otherwise, you’d be lying to yourself. pic.twitter.com/asLd7xYEEb — Steven Pappas (@StevenPappas_TV) January 29, 2022

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) – While others in the country are being hit with feet of snow, the sun was out in Ruston this afternoon as Louisiana Tech held their second intrasquad scrimmage game of the weekend.

As expected, the bats were sleepy early in the game. Colder weather and an 11am start is usually not conducive to a ton of offense but that doesn’t take anything away from the pitching of Team Red’s starter Ryan Jennings.

Jennings, who started 16 games for the Bulldogs last season to the tune of a 5-4 record and a 4.48 ERA, came out dealing to start the game. The command and straight power of his fastball overpowered Team Blue’s top three which consisted of Taylor Young and Philip Matulia, who played bigger roles for their team later in the contest.

The second inning was not as clean for Jennings who led off the inning by giving Steele Netterville a free pass. Netterville would get to second on a passed ball, and third on ground out to second base before being driven in by Ben Brantley for the games first run.

After a lead off walk to Steele Netterville, he gets to third and Ben Brantley drives him in on a sac fly.



1-0 Team Blue middle 2nd — Steven Pappas (@StevenPappas_TV) January 29, 2022

We were able to see some fireworks for a preseason intrasquad scrimmage. In the bottom of the fourth inning, Adarius Myers found himself on third base after already swiping a bag earlier in the inning. As Team Blue pitcher Evan Lewis lifted his leg to deliver the pitch, Myers darted towards the plate causing Lewis to throw to third base allowing Myers to steal home for Team Red’s first run of the game.

Two batters later, who I think was Ruston native and Cedar Creek alum Jack Parks (he didn’t have a number on his back), turned on a fastball and deposited it over the left field wall for a solo shot to give Team Red their first lead of the afternoon.

When you watch intrasquad scrimmages, you always what to see which players look ready for the season to start, and Bulldog catcher Jorge Corona was locked in behind the dish all afternoon. Corona threw out three base stealers today, including back-to-back runners in the third inning. Corona is not known for throwing out a ton of runners in his career. The sophomore from Miami has only caught 7 would be base stealers in 72 attempts, equating to just a 9.72% success rate.

The two stars of the afternoon for Team Blue was shortstop Taylor Young and outfielder Philip Matulia. Coming into a tie game in the seventh inning both Young and Matulia laced back-to-back triples in the exact same spot off the left center field wall to give Team Blue the go-ahead and eventual winning run. Young and Matulia batted one-two in a Team Blue lineup that looked like one that could be rolled out opening day on February 18th.

Taylor Young and Phillip Matulia rip back to back triples in basically the exact same spot to lead off the 7th inning.



Team Blue jumps in front 3-2 — Steven Pappas (@StevenPappas_TV) January 29, 2022

Team Blue would add some insurance in the top of the ninth and hang on to defeat Team Red 5-2. Game three of the weekend intrasquad scrimmage will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at J.C Love Field. Opening day for the Bulldogs is February 18th when they welcome in Wichita State, before a date with No. 8 LSU in Ruston.